The quarterback landscape has been nothing short of chaotic through nine weeks of the 2025 NFL season. In Week 9 alone, Joe Flacco turned back the clock with a 470-yard performance. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold lit up the Commanders on national television. Also, Daniel Jones finally looked mortal after a scorching start. In addition, CJ Stroud’s injury left fantasy football managers scrambling for replacements.

Key insights

Now, as we enter Week 10, the Browns, Jets, Eagles, and Buccaneers return from their byes. This time around, the Bengals, Cowboys, Titans, and Chiefs get a much-needed break. That means some familiar names like Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott won’t be available for fantasy football lineups.

On the flip side, opportunity awaits for a few hot hands and sneaky streamers looking to take advantage of weak secondaries. Whether you’re holding steady atop your league or clawing your way toward playoff contention, making the right QB call this week could be the difference between victory and heartbreak.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings entering Week 10 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 10 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ GB)

After a bye week reset, Jalen Hurts returns to action ready to reclaim his place atop the fantasy QB hierarchy. Hurts has balanced efficient passing with his trademark rushing ability this season. The Eagles’ offensive line also remains one of the best in football. They have given Hurts plenty of time to attack through the air while still creating rushing lanes inside the red zone.

Meanwhile, the Packers have struggled against mobile quarterbacks. Expect Philadelphia to lean on Hurts early. They should use play-action and designed runs to keep Green Bay’s defense guessing. He’s a locked-in top-three play this week with multi-touchdown upside both on the ground and through the air.

Sam Darnold, SEA (vs. ARI)

Darnold has been quietly carving up defenses since Week 2. In Week 9, he torched Washington in primetime, showing command, confidence, and chemistry with his receiving corps.

Darnold now draws an Arizona defense that ranks bottom five in passing yards allowed. They have also given up multiple touchdown passes in six straight games. With Seattle’s offensive rhythm clicking, Darnold is an excellent streaming option for those missing Mahomes or Prescott. He’s a top-12 play with legitimate top-8 upside if the Seahawks stay aggressive.

Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ MIN)

Lamar Jackson’s return from injury was a statement. Against Miami on Thursday night, the Ravens’ star quarterback threw for four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He reminded fantasy football managers why he remains one of the most electric dual-threats.

Minnesota’s defense has been solid but inconsistent against mobile quarterbacks. Their blitz-heavy scheme often leaves open space behind the line. Expect Baltimore to design plays that get Jackson moving both as a passer and runner. His ceiling remains as high as any QB in the league. This makes him a must-start top-five option in Week 10.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Jordan Love, GB (vs. PHI)

Despite a disappointing loss to Carolina, Jordan Love’s season-long numbers remain strong. He’s currently tied with Jackson for the highest EPA per dropback (0.27). Love also ranks seventh in passing yards per game (258.9). Yes, his Week 9 stat line wasn’t flashy with 273 yards, one interception, and no touchdowns. Still, the underlying metrics suggest a bounce-back is coming.

Note that Philadelphia’s secondary has been vulnerable to precision passers who attack the middle of the field. This plays perfectly to Love’s strengths. He profiles as a sneaky QB1 option for managers in need of a bye-week fill-in.

Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ SF)

Matthew Stafford continues to remind everyone that experience still counts. He dismantled the Saints last week with 281 yards, four touchdowns, and a 140.8 passer rating. That showed vintage rhythm with his receiving corps. His 21 touchdown passes lead the NFL, and his 268.4 passing yards per game rank near the top of the league.

Article Continues Below

This week, Stafford faces a San Francisco defense that’s been uncharacteristically leaky against high-volume passers. As such, Stafford should once again deliver a solid QB1 performance. He’s a reliable play with a strong floor and high ceiling, particularly in PPR formats.

Marcus Mariota, WAS (vs. DET)

With Jayden Daniels sidelined by an elbow injury, Marcus Mariota steps back into the spotlight. Sure, expectations should be tempered. However, Mariota’s dual-threat ability makes him an intriguing deep-league streamer. The Lions have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season. In addition, Washington’s offensive scheme should incorporate plenty of designed rollouts and option looks to play to Mariota’s strengths.

If you’re desperate in superflex or 2-QB formats, Mariota’s rushing upside alone gives him a path to fantasy football relevance.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Week 10 sidelines several key fantasy quarterbacks. Again, managers will be without Joe Flacco, Dak Prescott, Cam Ward, and Patrick Mahomes, forcing lineup reshuffles.

Injury-wise, several names bear watching: Jayden Daniels (elbow), Kyler Murray (foot), Carson Wentz (shoulder), and CJ Stroud (concussion). Of that group, Stroud’s status looms largest. His his availability could impact not just Houston’s offense but also several fantasy wideouts.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings – 2025

30. Andy Dalton, CAR (vs. NO)

29. Tyrod Taylor, NYJ (vs. CLE)

28. Zach Wilson, MIA (vs. BUF)

27. Geno Smith, LV (@ DEN)

26. Tyler Shough, NO (@ CAR)

25. Dillon Gabriel, CLE (@ NYJ)

24. Justin Fields, NYJ (vs. CLE)

23. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ HOU)

22. Michael Penix Jr., ATL (vs. IND)

21. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. BUF)

20. Marcus Mariota, WAS (vs. DET)

19. Jordan Love, GB (vs. PHI)

18. Mac Jones, SF (vs. LAR)

17. Jacoby Brissett, ARI (@ SEA)

16. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (@ LAC)

15. Bryce Young, CAR (vs. NO)

14. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ SF)

13. Bo Nix, DEN (vs. LV)

12. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. PIT)

11. Daniel Jones, IND (vs. ATL)

10. J.J. McCarthy, MIN (vs. BAL)

9. Drake Maye, NE (@ TB)

8. Jaxson Dart, NYG (@ CHI)

7. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. NE)

6. Sam Darnold, SEA (vs. ARI)

5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ MIN)

4. Caleb Williams, CHI (vs. NYG)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ GB)

2. Jared Goff, DET (@ WAS)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (@ MIA)

Bottom line

Week 10 is shaping up as a fascinating one for fantasy football’s most pivotal position. Elite dual-threats like Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson headline the top tier. Meanwhile, resurgent veterans like Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford offer immense value in favorable matchups. Jordan Love sits firmly in the “buy low” zone, and even Marcus Mariota sneaks onto the radar for fantasy managers in need of emergency help.

With several big names on bye, the difference between a win and a loss this week could come down to trusting the matchup over the name.