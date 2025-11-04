The Seattle Seahawks' impressive win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday could prove to be costly after linebacker Ernest Jones IV suffered a knee injury in the first half and did not return.

Right after the Seahawks beat the Commanders, 38-14, at Northwest Stadium, coach Mike Macdonald said they did not have an update yet on the status of Jones, noting that they would have to wait for the tests to have a better understanding of the situation.

On Monday, Macdonald was asked again about Jones' knee injury, but his answer was murky at best.

“No update. They’re doing the medical right now. Probably stick to the same story as last night: Not season-ending, but we’re going to be working through his knee. We’ll have an update probably on Wednesday on what the technicality is behind it,” said Macdonald in a media conference, as quoted by The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

The 25-year-old Jones' knee injury happened during a scramble in the final minute of the second quarter. After stumbling to the ground, he had to be helped walking to the medical tent.

Jones finished the game with six total tackles.

The Seahawks have been injury-stricken all season, and the possibility of Jones missing an extended period would be another painful blow. He is having a productive season, tallying 65 total tackles and three interceptions in six games.

But despite their health issues, Seattle has found ways to win. The team is atop the NFC West with a 6-2 record, including 4-0 on the road.

Jones and the defense crew have played well, but Macdonald also wanted to tip his hat to the offensive line.

“They deserve some love. They're playing really hard. I loved how they operated and practiced last week. They did a great job, and the pass protection is a product of that,” added Macdonald.

The Seahawks will return to action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.