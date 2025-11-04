The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9’s Monday Night Football showdown. The Cowboys are looking to rebound from last Sunday’s 44-24 stomping in Denver. But Dallas wasn’t able to get its second-ranked scoring offense in gear during the first half on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ 31st-ranked defense hasn’t been able to stop Jacoby Brissett, who’s starting in place of an injured Kyler Murray. Dallas’ special teams, however, made an impression. Trailing 10-0 late in the second quarter, Cowboys DE Sam Williams broke through the Cardinals’ offensive line and blocked a punt with his face.

While it’s a rough way to make a play, the Cowboys aren’t complaining. After Williams used his head to block Pat O’Donnell’s punt, Marshawn Kneeland fell on the ball in the end zone, putting Dallas on the board with a special teams touchdown.

Special teams scores Cowboys’ sole 1st-half TD

Of course, the Cardinals’ unstoppable offense answered right back with a score, as Brissett diced Dallas up on an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. Arizona entered halftime with a 17-7 lead.

Dak Prescott had been playing like an All-Pro before the Broncos grounded the Cowboys’ passing game in Week 8. The 10th-year veteran was limited to 188 yards and no touchdowns while tossing two interceptions in Denver.

It was more of the same from Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense in the first half against the Cardinals. Prior to the game George Pickens discussed feeling comfortable working with Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. But both wideouts have been quiet over the first two quarters of Week 9, combining for five receptions and 58 scoreless yards.