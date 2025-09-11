The Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in ten innings on Wednesday night. The Buccos picked up their 82nd loss on the same night their ace put together another dominant outing. But the Pirates had Paul Skenes on a pitch count, stopping him at 64 pitches despite allowing two hits and no runs in five innings. Skenes spoke with Ian Nicholas Quillen of the Associated Press about the pitch count.

“The main goal that I’ve had coming into the past two years is making every start,” Skenes said. “There are opportunities to give and take throughout the season, and tonight was kind of one of those. I probably needed it, to be honest.”

The Pirates ace continued, “I pitched in September last year, but it was different. Throwing 160 innings with 27 of them in the minors, it’s not the same as throwing 160 innings all in the big leagues.”

Article Continues Below

The Pirates limited Skenes' pitch count last September as well. He threw 73 pitches in his penultimate start and 23 in just two innings in his final start. Now, with the National League Cy Young award on the line, they are limiting his pitches once again. Skenes took his 64 pitches and dominated the Orioles on Wednesday night.

The Pirates have 16 games left in the season, so Skenes could get four more starts if they keep the rotation in order. He has 22 innings to go until reaching 200 on the season, and already has 200 strikeouts and a sub-2.00 ERA. Even with a limited September, Skenes could put together a jaw-dropping stat line in just his second season.

The Pirates have been walked-off by the Orioles in both games to start the three-game set. They look to salvage the final game on Thursday afternoon at Camden Yards. Skenes' next start is slated for Monday at home against the Chicago Cubs.