The Pittsburgh Pirates have arguably the best player in baseball. That is, of course, Paul Skenes. The former No. 1 overall pick has quickly taken over baseball. Unfortunately, it hasn't led to many wins during his young career, as there is next to no notable talent around him on the Pirates roster.

The team can't afford not to improve. Not only would future low-win seasons waste Skenes' prime, but they would risk frustrating the star, which could lead to him jumping ship. Because of that, the Pirates need to be aggressive in free agency this upcoming offseason. So, which impending free agents should the Pirates sign to jumpstart their rebuild?

The entirety of the Pirates' offense has been a disaster this season. Almost every position in the team's lineup could use an upgrade. One of the weakest position groups on the team is shortstop. Isiah Kiner-Falefa started the most games at the position, but he has only been able to belt one home run all season long. Jared Triolo didn't add much more offense production, as he has batted just .226 this season.

One of the best shortstops in MLB is set to hit the open market, so the Pirates should go all in on making Bo Bichette their franchise player on offense. Bichette has hit 18 home runs for the Toronto Blue Jays this year. He also leads the American League in hits (177) and doubles (42). Bichette has played a key part in turning the Blue Jays into one of the best teams in baseball. Their 81 wins thus far are tied for the second most in MLB.

Bichette also plays killer defense in the middle infield. The Blue Jays might not be able to afford him after giving huge contracts to Anthony Santander and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Considering Bichette is just 27 years old and regularly has a batting average above .300, he may end up as the top player on the open market this offseason, regardless of position. Signing him would be just the move that could immediately improve the Pirates' win production while simultaneously alleviating any concerns Skenes could have about Pittsburgh's willingness to improve.

Ramon Laureano

The addition of a superstar like Bichette would drastically help, but the Pirates need a lot more than just one addition on offense. The team's 102 home runs are by far the fewest in baseball, and their team batting average of .234 isn't far from the bottom. Chasing two superstars in the same offseason might be unrealistic, but Ramon Laureano could be a realistic and beneficial get for the Pirates.

Laureano started the season with the Baltimore Orioles, and he was expected to serve as a bench bat. Instead, he ended up being one of the best players for the team during a down season. His production in Baltimore led to him being a coveted trade deadline target, and Laureano was eventually traded alongside Ryan O'Hearn to the San Diego Padres.

Laureano has continued his hot streak with the new team. Laureano has batted .322 and has seven home runs in just 31 games with the Padres. He has arguably been one of the best players in baseball since being traded. The outfielder is likely a mere rental, though, and considering he is a long-time journeyman, he likely won't be too expensive in free agency. Perhaps Laureano's hot streak will continue into next season, though. He'd be an upgrade over Tommy Pham in left field, so the Pirates should sign him when free agency kicks off.