A day after Jalen Brunson reached the 9,000-point mark for his career, another New York Knicks star reached a scoring milestone for his career. On Monday night, in a 119-102 win for the Knicks over the Washington Wizards, Towns finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds for what was his best effort yet this season, and in so doing, he crossed the 15,000-point mark for his career, as pointed out by the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

Karl-Anthony Towns gets to the hole for his 15,000th career point. Congrats on 15K, KAT 👏pic.twitter.com/ia3X9wAYw8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Towns entered the night with 14,990 career points to his name, so he didn't exactly need a big scoring night to join the elite scoring club he now belongs in. But the Knicks star decided to do it in style, carving up the Wizards' defense in the process.

Towns shot 12-24 from the field and 3-8 from beyond the arc in the Knicks win, and after a slow start to the new season under a new head coach in Mike Brown, the 29-year-old star appears to be coming into his own with back-to-back strong outings.

Last night, in a 128-116 victory over the Chicago Bulls, Towns tallied 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists. This is the aggressive version of Towns that the Knicks need to retake their place atop the conference standings.

Brown is yet to unlock Towns on a consistent basis, as they have been looking for the lineup combinations that work best. But there was always going to be a bedding-in period for this new-look Knicks team. What matters is that they get it going, and with Towns rounding into form, it seems like it would only be a matter of time before New York hits its stride.

Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns is getting used to a life of adjustments

Over the past few seasons, a lot of things have been in a constant state of flux for Towns. He had to adjust to being the undisputed top dog in Minnesota to deferring to Anthony Edwards after he already had to adjust to a double-big setup alongside Rudy Gobert. And then he landed on a Knicks team in which he was tasked to be the starting center yet again, freeing him to put up monster stat lines like he did before.

Now, the Knicks are finding their identity yet again. Brown is yet to land on a consistent starting lineup, and Towns is the one whose game has to adjust the most. But it looks like he's finding his footing yet again, which should be a good sign for New York moving forward.