The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to ride the arm of Paul Skenes, and once again, his latest performance against the Reds showed why he has become the face of their future. On Wednesday, Skenes dominated the Reds' lineup and delivered a shutout gem that kept the crowd buzzing from start to finish. Meanwhile, in the stands, his girlfriend Livvy Dunne could not hold back her emotions. Cameras caught her screaming with pride after his six shutout innings, and soon after, the video quickly went viral.

Livvy Dunne screaming as the Reds get shutout against Skenes. This video may have ended me. pic.twitter.com/ZoeAApQoMx — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

From the very start, Skenes attacked the zone with power and confidence. His fastball exploded out of his hand, and his off-speed pitches kept Reds hitters off balance. Although the Reds entered the matchup with momentum in the standings, Skenes quickly stripped them of rhythm and answers. Every frame felt like a statement. He combined pinpoint command with overpowering stuff to put together one of the cleanest outings of his young career.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, off the field, the spotlight shifted toward Livvy Dunne. For her, the night became a showcase of support and celebration. Since she and Paul Skenes have been open about their relationship, her reaction in the stands reflected how personal his success has become. In turn, fans online highlighted the clip of her screaming as the defining image of the night. Many called it the perfect pairing of dominance on the field and passion off it.

We are ALL @livvydunne watching Paul Skenes pitch 😅 pic.twitter.com/aAaTpcwZzU — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) September 24, 2025

In the end, the Reds left frustrated as their late push fell short, sealing a 4-3 win for the Pirates behind Skenes’ dominance. Meanwhile, the Pirates took another step in proving they have a star who can anchor both their rotation and their identity. With Dunne’s reaction grabbing attention and Skenes showing his best stuff, the Pirates gave their fans a moment to celebrate. Even if October is out of reach, nights like this remind Pittsburgh of the ace they can build around.