It is the final game of a three-game series as the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
In the game one of the series, there was no scoring until the sixth inning. There, Andrew McCutchen singled to drive in the first run of the game. Connor Joe and Jared Triolo both drove in runs to make it 3-0. The Mets would respond, scoring three times in the sixth as well. In the eighth, Harrison Bader and Brandon Nimmo both drove in runs, as the Mets won 6-3.
The Mets and Pirates will be playing game two of the series on Tuesday. Jared Jones will be on the mound for the Pirates. He is 1-2 on the year with a 4.00 ERA and a .94 WHIP. Jose Quintana will be on the mound for the Mets. He is 1-1 on the year with a 3.45 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Pirates-Mets Odds
Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline: +112
New York Mets: -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline: -132
Over: 8 (-110)
Under: 8 (-110)
How to Watch Pirates vs. Mets
Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT
TV: SNP/SNY
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 16th game with the Mets.
The Pirates are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting eighth in batting average. The Pirates are also sixth in on-base percentage while sitting 19th in slugging. Jared Triolo has been solid this year. He is hitting .263 with a .348 on-base percentage. He has a double and a home run, leading to seven RBIS and five runs scored. Ke'Bryan Hayes has been scoring plenty of runs this year. He is hitting .277 with a .392 on-base percentage, allowing him to score nine times. He has five doubles and seven RBIs as well.
Bryan Reynolds has continued to drive in runs. He has hit .254 with a .354 on-base percentage. He has five doubles and two home runs with 11 RBIs. Further, he has scored seven times this year. Connor Joe is also driving in plenty of runs. He is hitting .188 with a .383 on-base percentage. He has five doubles and a home run, with 11 RBIs. Further, Joe has scored 11 times this year.
The Pirate's pitching is seventh in team ERA, third in WHIP, and ninth in opponent batting average. Bailey Falter will be on the mound for the Pirates. He is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA and a .93 WHIP. In his last two starts, he has gone 11 innings and given up just one run. Further, the Pirates have won every time he has taken the hill. Current members of the Mets have 42 at-bats against Falter. They are hitting .214 with two home runs and five RBIs.
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 16th game with the Pirates.
The Mets are 15th in the majors in runs scored, 11th in batting average, ninth in base percentage, and 18th in slugging this year. Brandon Nimmo has been solid this year. He is hitting just .217 but with a .356 on-base percentage. Further, he has three doubles, a triple, and two home runs, leading to 13 RBIs and seven runs scored. Joining him in driving in runs is Pete Alonso. Alonso is hitting .254 this year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has six home runs this year, with ten RBIS and 13 runs scored.
Brett Baty is hitting .316 on the year with a .371 on-base percentage. He has a home run and a double, good for nine RBIs and seven runs scored. Starling Marte has also been scoring a lot of runs. He has scored 11 times this year. Marte is also hitting .288 on the year with a .347 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and two doubles as well.
The Mets are sixth in team ERA, 20th in WHIP, and eighth in opponent batting average. Luis Severino will be on the mound in this one. He is 1-1 on the year with a 3.00 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. Current Members of the Pirates have hit .261 off him, with a home run and two RBIs.
Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick
The Pirates have been the better team this year. Their offense has been solid and they are hitting well. The Mets are middle of the pack in hitting but have been pitching well. This may come down to the starting pitchers. Bailey Falter has been the better pitcher out of the two main starters. After losing the first game of the series, they will end the series with a victory.
Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (+112)