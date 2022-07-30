Jose Quintana’s got jokes as Pirates’ MLB trade deadline rumors intensify

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana is no stranger to MLB trade deadline rumors. Quintana was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to the White Sox in a blockbuster ahead of the 2017 deadline, a deal that occurred after a -swath of rumors. That’s why the Pirates lefty isn’t letting this year’s rumors get to him.

In fact, he’s loose enough to crack jokes.

After pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in what could be his final start as a Pirate, Quintana was asked if he knew why Pittsburgh fans gave him a standing ovation as he walked off the field. Here’s what the veteran southpaw said, per beat reporter Alex Stumpf.

“Maybe I threw the ball well,” Quintana said. “I heard it and I enjoyed that time.”

Per Stumpf, Jose Quintana cracked, “maybe I threw the ball well.” He’s got jokes, folks! Surely it had nothing to do with the fact that the Pirates faithful were showering him with appreciation ahead of a likely trade at the deadline.

In all seriousness, Quintana did say that he “enjoyed that time.” And he did pitch well. However, the Pirates hurler knows that the writing is on the wall, given the intensifying rumors swirling around his name ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline.

Clubs like the New York Yankees and White Sox have expressed interest in a Quintana trade. With the top pitcher on the trade market, ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo dealt to the Seattle Mariners, MLB rumors will only continue to swirl around the Pirates lefty.

And Jose Quintana is just fine with that.