The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost their last six games heading into their final series before the All-Star break. Pittsburgh has fired their manager and done everything they can do save their season. However, the gap they need to surmount to make it to the postseason is very large. Because of that, Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Paul Skenes are all trade deadline candidates.

All three players have done well for the Pirates this season, even though the team as a whole has struggled. Rumors surrounding Skenes' availability have flown around for months. With the July 31 deadline in the mind of contenders, offers will start pouring in for the All-Star and his teammates.

Pittsburgh's front office has vehemently denied the rumors surrounding their ace. According to Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Pirates still have many players that contenders would like to add.

.@JonHeyman thinks the Pirates and Orioles could be the biggest sellers this deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/yBmB57ARJh — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think the Pirates could have a great sale,” Heyman said. “I know no (Mc)Cutch(en), he's not going anywhere. Skenes, I know he's not going anywhere, but they've got Reynolds, Hayes, and IKF(Isiah Kiner-Falefa). Plus, they've got the pitchers. (Mitch) Keller, they got (David) Bednar, they got Dennis Santana. That's six guys that could be on the move. The Pirates may be the best sellers out there.”

Heyman put Pittsburgh right next to the Baltimore Orioles as teams that could sell their talent at the deadline. Both teams entered the season with playoff aspirations. However, injuries and horrid starts have both on the outside looking in. Despite that, their young cores give them a chance to contend as early as next season if they can make the right deals.

Hayes' name has been thrown around more and more over the past week. With teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers needing a boost at third base, he has a lot of potential suitors. Regardless of where he ends up, the Pirates could find themselves at the center of this year's market at the trade deadline.