The Chicago White Sox are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline despite a disappointing campaign thus far into the 2022 MLB season. Sitting at exactly .500 with a week until the trade deadline, the White Sox are still hoping they can make a playoff run in the second half of the season. That will largely depend on the team’s approach at the trade deadline, and some early indications suggest the team could be in the market to bring back a familiar face. According to NBC Sports, the White Sox could navigate a trade to bring Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jose Quintana back to the Windy City.

José Quintana's name is attached to the White Sox @NBCSWhiteSox https://t.co/XRz5QW917k — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) July 26, 2022

NBC Sports reports that Quintana’s name has been “attached” to the White Sox ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. Whether the White Sox have any substantial interest in a reunion with Quintana remains to be seen, but he’s been enjoying a solid season in the NL Central.

This year, Quintana has logged a 3-5 record through 19 starts. He’s pitched 97.1 innings, during which he’s struck out 85 batters and walked 29. The 33-year-old left-hander is in his first season with the Pirates, having bounced around the league over the past few seasons.

He last played for the White Sox in 2017, when he was traded across town to the Cubs at the 2017 MLB trade deadline. Jose Quintana started his career in Chicago, pitching his first six seasons for the Sox from 2012-17. During his tenure with the Chi Sox, the southpaw recorded a 3.51 ERA across 172 starts, striking out 890 batters in 1055.1 innings.

Currently, Chicago’s starting rotation consists of All-Star snub Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, and Johnny Cueto. All five of those pitchers are right-handed, so the need to add a lefty like Quintana to the mix remains clear.