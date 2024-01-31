While not a groundbreaking signing, the Pirates have turned to free agency to bolster their pitching depth.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are still searching for their first playoff appearance 2015. While they're latest deal won't catapult the Pirates to the World Series, it will add some depth to Pittsburgh's pitching staff.

Wily Peralta has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates, via Robert Murray of FanSided. While the financials of the deal aren't yet known, Peralta will receive an invite to spring training.

The right-hander spent the 2023 season playing at the Triple-A level in the Washington Nationals organization. Peralta struggled mightily, putting up a 3-8 record with a 6.31 ERA and a 100/55 K/BB ratio.

However, Peralta fared much better when he was in the major leagues with the Detroit Tigers in 2022. Over 28 games, the righty held a 2-0 record, a 2.58 ERA and a 32/24 K/BB ratio. While walks have been a problem, Pittsburgh is certainly intrigued by that ERA. It was a sign of hope with Peralta holding a career 56-61 record, 4.29 ERA and 660/361 K/BB ratio.

While the Pirates haven't had the most explosive offseason, they did sign World Series champion Aroldis Chapman. They've added veterans Marco Gonzales and Martin Perez to their roster and now Peralta.

Pittsburgh may not yet be ready to contend. But they have numerous intriguing offensive pieces. Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Henry Davis should all be staples in the lineup. Now it'll be up to the Pirates to figure out their rotation and bullpen.

At least for the 2024 season, Wily Peralta will have an opportunity to make a difference. After his down year in the minor leagues, now Peralta has a chance to make it back to the bigs and prove he still have some gas left in the tank.