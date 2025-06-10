The Baltimore Orioles have been busy making roster changes, largely due to some injuries. One key player on the team in Jorge Mateo, was recently placed on the injured list, which allowed the organization to call up a different player to the majors.

Baltimore officially called up infielder Luis Vazquez from Triple-A Norfolk after placing Mateo on the 10-day IL. Mateo reportedly experienced left elbow inflammation and is expected to miss several weeks.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/QyRgvI6AbO — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before sustaining the elbow injury, Mateo was largely struggling at the plate. Through 61 at-bats, the 29-year-old utility man owned a .180 batting average and .231 OBP while recording just 11 hits, one home run, and three RBIs. However, he proved to be a reliable option on defense, as he's filled in for seven different positions, including pitcher, for the Orioles this season.

Article Continues Below

Not having that versatility could hurt the Orioles for the time being. Mateo has been solid defensively, giving Baltimore someone the team can rely on in a spot start. His replacement, Luis Vazquez, brings a similar skillset, as he's capable of playing most positions in the infield.

Vazquez has been decent at the plate so far in the minor leagues this season. He joins the Orioles' roster, owning a .280 batting average and .345 OBP while 37 hits, five home runs, and 20 RBIs through 132 at-bats. There's a chance the Orioles get a little boost of offense whenever they call Vazquez's number. He's also a decent defender, which goes a long way in any potential playing time he may receive while in the majors.

The Orioles have had to make numerous changes to the roster and the lineup this season due to injury. They recently moved top prospect Coby Mayo from third base to first base to fill in for Ryan Mountcastle. With Baltimore ranked in last place in the AL East, the club is seemingly trying things out due to the laundry list of injuries.