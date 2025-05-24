So far, the 2025 season has not gone the way of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team is already 18-34 on the season, and they are currently in the basement of the NL Central. Manager Derek Shelton was fired, and Don Kelly is currently in charge on an interim basis. Friday night's 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, a division rival, must have felt a little sweeter than usual. The Pirates were fueled by two solo home runs from center fielder Oneil Cruz. Both dingers went over 113 miles per hour off of Cruz's bat, setting a new Statcast record according to MLB Stats on X, formerly Twitter.

Oneil Cruz SCORCHED the ball last night 😳 (MLB x @GoogleCloud) pic.twitter.com/0AiOQvyNWC — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Oneil Cruz SCORCHED the ball last night,” posted the baseball statistics focused account on the social media platform.

Despite how rough this season has been for the Pirates, Cruz continues to prove why he is one of the team's long-term centerpieces. Although he's only hitting .229 on the season so far, he's already compiled 10 home runs, 21 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He's the team's leadoff hitter and has continued to grow while learning how to play center field in the majors. Along with ace Paul Skenes, these are the pillars of the Pirates' future. Friday night's performance was just another reason why he's thought of so highly.

Can Oneil Cruz help lead Pirates back to contention?

It's clear that Cruz and Skenes should be the heart of the next set of contending Pirates teams. Kelly could be the right choice to lead them as well. He's been sought after on the managerial market in the past, and if he shows that he can work with this group of players, then he could be the long-term choice at manager. Despite the rough start to the season, there should be no reason for the team to deal either Skenes or Cruz, regardless of any rumors out there.

A win Saturday against the Brewers would lead to at least a series split with Milwaukee. The Brew Crew have also struggled this season, yet they have plenty of winning experience. After all, they just captured the NL Central last season. If Cruz and Kelly can help lead a series win against the Brewers, can it be a springboard to brighter days at PNC Park? If so, then Cruz needs to be in black and gold for a very long time.