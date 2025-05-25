Major League Baseball teams looking to contend for a World Series this year are getting their trade needs lists together. This is because the MLB trade deadline is approaching, and several players are hot commodities. There are seven relievers around baseball at the top of the list for teams with bullpen needs that are looking to be buyers, per USA TODAY.

These relievers include Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals, as well as Felix Bautista, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto of the Baltimore Orioles. The final three are David Bednar and Dennis Santana of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Anthony Bender of the Miami Marlins.

All four of those teams have losing records and are highly unlikely to turn it around this season. While many MLB analysts expected the Nationals, Pirates and Marlins to struggle this year, the Orioles were somewhat of a surprise.

These seven bullpen stars are a mix of guys who regularly work as closers, as well as relievers who will work several innings. Time will tell which of the seven end up moving to other teams ahead of the trade deadline.

There are several players likely to move at the MLB Trade Deadline

There's been quite a bit of buzz around baseball this year about who is the centerpiece of the trade market. Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has gotten a lot of that attention, as the New York Mets are reportedly just one team interested in him.

When it comes to who needs bullpen help, one team that stands out is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs currently lead the National League Central.

Chicago has bullpen needs. The club's ERA is in the bottom half of Major League Baseball. The Cubs have a 3.99 team ERA, per MLB stats, which is good for only 18th in the entire league. It's highly likely the Cubbies will add a reliever before the deadline passes.

The MLB trade deadline for the 2025 season is on July 31.