The Pirates were among multiple teams checking out this pitcher's throwing session.

Noah Syndergaard is at a crossroads after being designated for assignment by the Guardians last August. This week he held a throwing session that was attended by about 15 MLB teams, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly interested in the flamethrower, according to John Heyman of the NY Post:

“About 15 teams recently watched Noah Syndergaard throw, and word is he hit the mid-90s. The Pirates are interested”

The Pirates earlier this week signed reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal worth just over $10 million.

The Pirates entered the MLB offseason needing a lot of help in key areas, including the bullpen. Sure enough, Chapman's signing helps address their need for pitching depth as they look to make another jump in the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh missed the playoffs in 2023 with a 76-86 win-loss record, but that was still good progress from the 2022 season when they went 62-100. With that being said, the Pirates are looking to continue their climb in the upcoming 2024 campaign.

Syndergaard could provide the Pirates with back of the rotation help, or middle relief innings if the team doesn't think his arm can take the stress of being a starting pitcher at this point.

Syndergaard had a 5.40 ERA in six starts with Cleveland, as he continued to struggle post-Tommy John surgery. Before the injury, he had some of the best stuff in baseball. Prior to the surgery Syndergaard threw 716 innings with 775 strikeouts. His ERA was only 3.31 and his WHIP (walks plus hits divided by innings pitched) was a solid 1.16.

If the Pirates take a chance on Syndergaard, it will likely be his last chance to resurrect his career. MLB fans will be rooting for him.