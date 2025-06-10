The Los Angeles Angels are still hanging around in the playoff race, but the injury to Mike Trout continues to hang over their season. Trout missed a month with a knee injury before returning on May 30, but he is still not back at full strength.

Trout is back in the batting lineup for the Angels, but he has not been in the field since returning from the injury. The former MVP converted from center field to right field this season to help preserve his body, but he has only been in the Los Angeles lineup as a designated hitter since getting back from the injury.

Over the last few days, Trout hasn't even been working out in the outfield before games, leading to some concerns about his injury. He is still feeling some discomfort in his knee, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

“Mike Trout hasn’t been out for pregame work in the outfield the last few days, Ron Washington said,” Bollinger reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s still dealing with some knee soreness so he’ll remain at DH for the time being. Jorge Soler is in RF tonight and LaMonte Wade Jr. can also play there.”

After a very poor start to the season at the plate, Trout has regrouped and hit the ball very well since coming back. After hitting below .200 during the first part of the season, Trout's batting average has soared above .300 since coming back from the injury. While he has only been able to notch a pair of extra base hits during that time, the consistency that baseball fans are so used to seeing from him has returned.

The Angels need Trout to be at his very best in order to make a push toward the postseason this year, so it makes sense that they are being cautious with him as he makes his way back toward 100%. They currently sit at 31-34 and are just five games out of the lead in the AL West, but they have more than enough time to make up that gap. If they do, Trout will certainly be a big part of it.