The Pittsburgh Pirates are having a bad season, but one of their outfielders isn't. Pirates star Oneil Cruz made Major League Baseball history Sunday by blasting a home run nearly into another zip code from Pittsburgh's PNC Park.

Oneil Cruz sends a MISSLE out of PNC park and into the river 💣 pic.twitter.com/0C6kIEa9a3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cruz launched a ball into the river by the stadium at 122.9 miles per hour. That's the hardest-hit ball during the Statcast era in MLB history, per MLB.com writer Adam McCalvy.

Cruz now has three of the top six hardest-hit balls ever recorded by Statcast. The other two were a double Cruz slashed in 2024, and a single he hit in the 2022 campaign. The previous high was 122.4 mph.

Cruz hit the home run in a game Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. His solo homer came in the third inning, with the Bucs trailing 3-0. Pirates fans went into a frenzy seeing Cruz once again post a run for his team.

Interestingly, the only other player in the top five of the category according to Statcast is New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Oneil Cruz has breathed life into the Pirates offense

The Pirates are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball this season, in terms of record. That is mostly because the Pirates have one of the worst offenses in MLB.

Cruz has been the exception. The Bucs slugger is having a great campaign at the plate. He is hitting .236 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs. His on-base percentage is .361. He now has three homers in his last seven games.

Cruz leads the club in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, walks and runs this season. He is near the top of the Pirates roster in virtually every other offensive category. While teams will surely be calling before this year's trade deadline, Pirates fans hope the team can keep Cruz in Pittsburgh for years to come.

The Pirates are now 19-34 on the season, heading into Sunday's game with the Brewers. Pittsburgh has won four of their last five contests.