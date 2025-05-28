The Pittsburgh Pirates looked dead in the water. Trailing 6-0 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, facing Corbin Burnes, and coming off another tough stretch, the team seemed destined for another quiet loss.

But baseball has a way of flipping the script when you least expect it. By the end of the night, the Pirates had delivered their biggest comeback win of the season.

They rallied to score nine unanswered runs, including seven in a wild eighth inning, and walked away with a stunning 9-6 victory at Chase Field. Interim manager Don Kelly summed it up with just six words. “Wow, that’s all I can say.”

It was a game that started as a nightmare. Corbin Carroll launched a leadoff home run. Burnes looked sharp, holding Pittsburgh scoreless through five innings. The Diamondbacks built a 6-0 lead, and everything pointed toward another long night for the visitors.

Then came the shift.

The Pirates finally scratched two runs across in the seventh. That would have been a small moral victory on most nights. But this game was not like most nights. The eighth inning arrived, and the Pirates unleashed chaos.

Henry Davis opened the inning with a double. Hits followed from Alexander Canario and Tommy Pham. A walk to Ke’Bryan Hayes loaded the bases. Isiah Kiner-Falefa then stepped up and cleared them with a double to tie the game.

Chase Field fell silent. Geraldo Perdomo’s fielding error allowed Oneil Cruz to reach, and then Bryan Reynolds delivered the knockout. He crushed a three-run homer deep into left-center. Just like that, the Pirates had a 9-6 lead.

Joey Wentz pitched 3.1 innings of solid relief and earned the win. David Bednar came in to close it out, working a clean ninth for his sixth save. The bullpen held firm after a shaky start, giving the offense a chance to steal the game.

The win snapped a frustrating run for the Pirates and gave them a much-needed shot of life. Their comeback was the largest since 2023, when they erased a nine-run deficit against the Reds.

For Kelly and the rest of the dugout, the comeback said a lot. It proved that there is still plenty of fight in this group. As the road trip continues, the Pirates now carry momentum that no one saw coming.