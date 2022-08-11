Viral Rodolfo Castro baserunning cellphone incident getting probed by MLB

On Tuesday, more baseball fans caught a glimpse of a Pittsburgh Pirates game than they likely have all season. But it did not really have much to do with baseball per se. Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro was caught with a cell phone as he was running the bases.

According to MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal, the league is now looking into the matter. Players are not allowed to have phones or any electronic devices on them while in the field of play or in the dugout, except previously approved team iPads.

During the 4th inning of Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Castro drew a walk. Later in the inning, Oneil Cruz hit a single, sending Castro flying into third base. As he slides in head first, his cell phone comes flying out of his pocket. It’s certainly not a sight baseball fans are accustomed to seeing, hence the video going viral.

After Castro grabs his phone and stands up, he tries handing it to the third base coach. It appeared that coach wanted nothing to do with it, but eventually reluctantly took the phone.

Rodolfo Castro just recently got called back up to the big club. This is his second season playing in the major leagues and things have not gone as planned for the 23-year-old. He is hitting just .189 with a home run and four RBI in 74 at-bats. Last season, Castro appeared in 31 games and logged 86 at-bats. He failed to reach the Mendoza Line then either, hitting .198.

Pittsburgh is having yet another long season, which has seen them act as sellers at the deadline again.