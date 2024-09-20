ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds are trying to finish their seasons as they're both out of the playoff race by a mile. They are in the bottom two spots in the National League Central, sitting 14.5 and 16 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. It'll be their 11th meeting, with the Pirates winning seven of the first ten games. The Pirates have lost five of the past seven games, while the Reds have lost five of their past ten. The Pirates finish their season with series against the Brewers and New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the Reds finish with dates against the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Reds prediction and pick.

Pirates-Reds Projected Starters

Jared Jones vs. Rhett Lowder

Jared Jones is 6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Jones' last start was at home against the Kansas City Royals. He pitched 4 innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing 6 hits, 3 walks, and 2 earned runs. Jones had 97 pitches through 4 innings, which led to him getting the hook early.

Jones is 2-4 on the road with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Rhett Lowder is 0-1 with a 0.87 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Lowder's last start was on the road against the Minnesota Twins. He pitched 5 1/3 innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing 6 hits, 1 walk, and 3 earned runs. It was the first time Lowder allowed more than 1 run in an outing, as he was lights out in his first three starts.

Lowder is 0-1 at home with a 0.87 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Reds Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -102

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, SNP

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jared Jones' recent form could make this game a pitching battle. Jones allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last six starts. The Pirates' bullpen has also been better than the Reds, as they own a 4.89 ERA over their past three games.

The Pirates have the Reds' number for most of this season, winning five of their last six meetings. Pittsburgh also took two of three games in the other series at the Great American Ball Park this season.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds have been hitting the ball well against right-handed pitching, which could help them solve Jones, who has been performing well recently. The Reds are batting .251 with a .329 on-base percentage over their last ten games, averaging 4.2 runs/nine. Cincinnati's last few games have been hit or miss, as they have games over their past six where they've scored 6, 11, and 8 runs. However, they scored 3, 1, and 2 in the other games over that span.

Lowder's start has been unbelievable for a rookie. He allowed one earned run over his first 15 1/3 innings but regressed in his recent start with three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. Can Lowder return to the form to start his career, or was the start against the Brewers a sign of things to come?

Final Pirates-Reds Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams have been going through some hitting slumps and these pitchers are performing well over their last number of starts. A Saturday afternoon game in Cincinnati is the recipe for a pitching battle that ends in a 2-1 or 3-2 final. Take this game to go under and for Jones and Lowder to continue their fine form.

Final Pirates-Reds Prediction & Pick: Under 9 (-115)