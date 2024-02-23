The regular season return after All-Star break was far from ideal for the Detroit Pistons. Their last-place record dropped to 8-47 after suffering a 129-115 road loss to the Indiana Pacers. The blowout gap grew as big as 31 points courtesy of 15 turnovers by the Pistons, including 11 in the first half.
Point guard Cade Cunningham had a standout performance despite the loss, finishing with 30 points on 13-21 shooting from the field and 4-9 from three-point range. Cunningham addressed the team's turnover issues and how much they matter in closing out the rest of the season, per Bally Sports.
“Yeah, it's a huge focus for us. For me, for the guards, making sure we're organized and getting shots,” he said. “Turnovers have killed us all year and in these last 30 games, we need to take a step forward and finish the season strong.”
We hear from Cade Cunningham, who had a team-best 30 points and 8 assists plus 5 rebounds in the Pistons' 129-115 loss to the Pacers.#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/1Qhi2GGmom
Careless ball-handling by Detroit has plagued them repeatedly, forcing them to battle back from major deficits and caused them to battle back from major deficits. The Pacers went on a 23-4 run to close the first half which was created by numerous turnovers by Detroit.
The Pistons came into this matchup with 850 turnovers, the second-most in the NBA, and average 15.5 giveaways per game. Cunningham leads the team with 3.6 turnovers per game, ranking fifth in the league. He was the league leader in turnovers for several months, but has done a solid job of cutting them down after a rough start to the season taking care of the ball.