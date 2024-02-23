In their first game back after the All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons got back to their usual selves, falling 129-115 to the Indiana Pacers.

The Pistons put six players in double figures, but fell into a large early deficit due to the Pacers' explosive offense.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham did all he could, scoring 30 points on 13-21 shooting and notching five rebounds and eight assists. Coach Monty Williams is hearing it from fans after wasting another Cunningham masterclass.

Joey Knish isn't a fan of the Pistons coach – “Monty Williams might be the most overpaid employee in America, regardless of job. Still has 5 years and $65 mil left on this deal lmao. Hopefully takes a buyout after the season to end this nightmare.”

Ben Quagliata can't believe the Pistons' rotations – “Cade Cunningham was a +10, Jaden Ivey was a +6 and Jalen Duren was a -3 in a game the Pistons lost by 14 (and were losing by 20+ for a majority of the game). They all played 32 mins or less. Fire Monty Williams”

The Detroit Pistons desperately need to need to pull off some bold accomplishments to close the rest of the season. A league-worst 8-46 record was not the expectation by anybody coming into the 2023-24 campaign. After a rough start featuring injuries, major roster turnover, and an infamous 28-game losing streak, the Pistons must find a way to create some positives worth building on.