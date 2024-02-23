In their first game back after the All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons got back to their usual selves, falling 129-115 to the Indiana Pacers.
The Pistons put six players in double figures, but fell into a large early deficit due to the Pacers' explosive offense.
Pistons star Cade Cunningham did all he could, scoring 30 points on 13-21 shooting and notching five rebounds and eight assists. Coach Monty Williams is hearing it from fans after wasting another Cunningham masterclass.
Joey Knish isn't a fan of the Pistons coach – “Monty Williams might be the most overpaid employee in America, regardless of job. Still has 5 years and $65 mil left on this deal lmao. Hopefully takes a buyout after the season to end this nightmare.”
Ben Quagliata can't believe the Pistons' rotations – “Cade Cunningham was a +10, Jaden Ivey was a +6 and Jalen Duren was a -3 in a game the Pistons lost by 14 (and were losing by 20+ for a majority of the game). They all played 32 mins or less. Fire Monty Williams”
Monty Williams: https://t.co/yNZXQeDvSb pic.twitter.com/qlne1SIVmv
— PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) February 23, 2024
Pistons choosing between Kevin Ollie and Monty Williams pic.twitter.com/hm22UkVlMj
— Ryan (@TrolledByCade) February 23, 2024
A real life 4th quarter lineup from Monty Williams pic.twitter.com/vJy6Hr8Mlv
— Trevor Boyle (@boyle_trevor) February 23, 2024
The Detroit Pistons desperately need to need to pull off some bold accomplishments to close the rest of the season. A league-worst 8-46 record was not the expectation by anybody coming into the 2023-24 campaign. After a rough start featuring injuries, major roster turnover, and an infamous 28-game losing streak, the Pistons must find a way to create some positives worth building on.