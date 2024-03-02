When the NBA season began, Shake Milton was part of the Minnesota Timberwolves who have been the top team in the Western Conference this season. But at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Wolves traded Shake Milton to the Detroit Pistons, a team that is in the running for the worst team in the league.
The deadline for players to hit the buyout market and still be eligible to play in the playoffs was Friday, March 1. The Pistons and Shake Milton were able to agree on a contract buyout, allowing him to potentially join a contending team for the final stretch of the regular season as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Milton was the No. 54 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He played five seasons for the Sixers before hitting free agency in the offseason and signing with the Wolves. He was shipped to the Pistons at the deadline in the deal that brought Monte Morris to the Wolves.
Milton appeared in only four games for the Pistons and during that stretch he was playing a little less than 16 minutes per game. He had been averaging 6.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Prior to that, Milton had appeared in 38 games for the Wolves, all off the bench in a little less than 13 minutes per game. His shooting numbers were way down from his averages with the Sixers and he didn't really make much of an impact.