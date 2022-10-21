The Pittsburgh Steelers just beat the GOAT in Week 6. Does that mean this team will run the table and quash every opponent they have next? Of course not, but it should give them a ton of confidence heading into Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. On the flip side, the Steelers still do have a lot of questions to answer before this team’s direction gets any clearer. Here are our Pittsburgh Steelers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Dolphins.

Last Sunday, the Steelers ended their four-game losing slump with a 20-18 upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers’ win should obviously be celebrated, but it’s essential to remember that it was mostly due to the Buccaneers’ underwhelming performance. Looking ahead to Week 7, if Tua Tagovailoa returns to Miami’s lineup, that would make it very difficult for Mike Tomlin’s team. Take note that the Steelers have been limited to 20 or fewer points in regulation in each of their games this season,

The Dolphins, on the other hand, did not do well last week. Their third straight loss came at the hands of Mike McDaniel’s Minnesota Vikings, who defeated them 24-16.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 7 game against the Dolphins.

4. Minkah Fitzpatrick plays and gets another INT

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been dealing with knee issues, but we still expect him to play against the Dolphins in Week 7. Fitzpatrick himself stated on Wednesday that his knee feels “fine” and that he intends to play in Miami on Sunday after missing the Steelers’ Week 6 victory.

That is good news for the Steelers because their star safety has been quite productive in 2022. Fitzpatrick has recorded 33 tackles, four pass deflections, and three interceptions in five games this season. He will continue to prowl the secondary and be a thorn in opposing QBs. In this case, it’ll probably be Tua Tagovailoa needing to be wary of a Fitzpatrick INT.

1️⃣ of 2️⃣ @minkfitz_21 snags from the night in 2019 vs. the Dolphins. #TBT 📺 #PITvsMIA Sunday at 8:20 PM ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/LlY9SCjsvn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 21, 2022

3. Chase Claypool gets overlooked

With Kenny Pickett and Pat Freiermuth both expected to be back in Week 7, we aren’t sure if Chase Claypool will be as productive as he was in Week 6. In fact, Claypool had his finest outing last week. He got seven receptions for 96 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Even after that amazing Week 6 performance, however, we expect guys like Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Freiermuth to see more targets than Claypool here. Pickett just flat-out favors those receivers over Claypool.

In addition, Claypool’s name has been mentioned in trade speculations since before the season began. He’s surely a potential major impact player wherever he ends up. Still, almost any trade destination would seem to be to a team that needs him more than the Steelers do. It also goes without saying that he needs a solid QB wherever he ends up.

We expect he will get under 40 yards in this game with no touchdowns.

2. Najee Harris continues to get bogged down

We don’t think Steelers RB Najee Harris will have a huge breakout performance in Miami this week. In fact, we think he may struggle. The Dolphins have not allowed a lot of rushing yards this season, and we don’t see Harris changing that. Having said that, we wouldn’t put it past him to score his second touchdown of the season.

Over six games, Harris has averaged 44 yards on the ground. That’s definitely quite underwhelming for a guy of his reputation, and we see him putting up around that number again here. Harris just hasn’t gotten the run protection and frankly, hasn’t made the most out of the opportunities he does get.

1. The QB won’t matter

At halftime of their Week 4 game against the New York Jets, the Steelers handed the ball over to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. They ended up losing that game and then getting blasted out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. Then, Pickett took a nasty hit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. He was out for the rest of the game, and former starter Mitch Trubisky came in and helped the club win.

Pickett started this week in concussion protocol. However, earlier this week, coach Tomlin stated that if Pickett is cleared to play, he would start Sunday night against the Dolphins. if that does happen, the Steelers’ primary pass-catchers will be George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. If tight end Pat Freiermuth does play (as we expect), then he could be in that equation, too.

On the flip side, if coach Tomlin does a 180 and goes with Trubisky, that wouldn’t make much of a difference. Keep in mind that Trubisky and Pickett are both good players, but Trubisky has more experience. Trubisky also favors Claypool a bit more than the others. The Dolphins will be the favorites here, especially if Tagovailoa plays. No matter which Steelers QB plays, they likely won’t win in Miami.