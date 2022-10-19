Kenny Pickett gets promising update from Diontae Johnson after suffering concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is back at practice and seems to be looking good as well. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson spoke glowingly about how his teammate looks in practice coming off a concussion he sustained in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“[Pickett] looked good today. Didn’t seem like nothing was throwing him off,” said Johnson. “He was just fine throwing the ball and trying to get the rhythm going … [I] feel like he gonna be ready to go.”

That vote of confidence is great to hear as the team prepares for a primetime Sunday Night Football game on NBC against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Though the stat sheet is not eye-popping, Kenny Pickett has performed admirably since seeing the field in Week 4 against the New York Jets, a performance good enough for the Steelers to name him the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

The first-round draft pick opened the season behind quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who outside of a handful of moments was less-than-stellar in his duties as the signal-caller in 2022. That said, Trubisky did step in and lead the Steelers to victory in relief of Pickett against the Buccaneers.

As things stand, the Steelers are last in the AFC North with a record of 2-4. After Week 7’s game against the Dolphins, the team will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 before heading to the bye week. Hopefully, Pickett will be able to lead the team back to .500 as they wait for last year’s NFL Defensive Player of The Year T.J. Watt to return from injury.