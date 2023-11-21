PJ Washington never forgot Jayson Tatum's statements about the Hornets after Lamelo Ball led them to triumph over the Celtics.

Out of all the teams in the association, no one would have expected the Charlotte Hornets to be the slayers of the mean green giants of the Eastern Conference. But, the rest of the Lamelo Ball-led squad may have been onto something way before the season even started. PJ Washington remembered what Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said during a camp. He would then make him eat those words.

“Just because we playing Charlotte on NBA League Pass on a Monday…” was how Jayson Tatum started his spiel in front of a lot of young guns during a training camp this summer.

These words may have inspired PJ Washington as he knew exactly what to say after the win, via Bally Sports

“Not bad for a Monday night on League Pass,” was the hilarious statement that Washington let out as if letting Tatum eat his words.

The Hornets proved that they were not at all a random matchup but a team to be reckoned with. It all started by suffocating the Celtics when they were on the perimeter. Lamelo Ball and the squad knew how to hound this team. This was such that turnovers or bad shots from three would be the only options left. They may have fouled a lot but Tatum and his squad just could not hit free throws to save their lives.

Eventually, the Hornets would suck every gas out of the Celtics' tank and pull away with the overtime win. Is this a sign of greater things to come for the team this season?