Speaking to reporters for the first time since signing a five-year, $260 million extension to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, point guard LaMelo Ball reveals his thoughts on the state of the franchise and why he decided to commit to the team long-term

“Where we at, I feel like we are all growing together,” Ball says, per The Canadian Press (h/t Yahoo Sports). “I think it’s just a great position and I think we are all going the right way now.”

Of course, the Hornets have yet to have the success that LaMelo and other members of the organization would like to have, in part due to a rash of injuries suffered by the star. Ball has only played in more than 51 games once since being drafted third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, with his most recent malady being a fractured right ankle.

Addressing his health, Ball feels as if he's now completely healthy, a particularly motivating factor. However, even if the on-court product fails to reach internal expectations, the 21-year-old is just glad that he's able to have a good time with the franchise that drafted him.

“All my years here I’ve had a good time,” Ball says. “Life wasn’t bad. The basketball aspect, if that’s not really going well, then you want to just live your life and have fun. You want to be living well, and in Charlotte I’m doing that. It all just felt like a great choice.”

After selecting former Alabama standout Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, there's more pressure on Ball and Co. than ever. Yet, given the difficulties in creating an upper echelon team, it's great to know that Ball is completely invested in the meantime.