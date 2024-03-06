For former college football players looking to make it at the next level, the 2024 NFL Combine was perhaps just the beginning for their professional careers. Often times we've seen a number of future players make their marks on the three day event, catching the eyes of scout, owner and coach that make them a higher draft pick. Then there are others who perhaps should have skipped the event all together, as they all but saw their 2024 NFL Draft stock plummet with their performances.
The NFL Combine is definitely a risk/reward event, though it's certainly not the end all be all. Judgments will clearly be made, whether players individual performances are good or bad during the event. However, to single out one event over a resume of collegiate performances seems rather unwise, although it appears to happen every year. That's why perhaps guys like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels didn't perform at the 2024 NFL Combine. Granted, you could say they didn't need to, but there's also a strong belief they didn't want to potentially hurt their draft stock either.
A plummeting draft stock is what some Combine participants are potentially dealing with after this past weekend. Let's take a look at whose performances didn't exactly wow anyone or help their NFL futures.
Kamren Kinchens, Safety – Miami
Kinchens decided to leave the Hurricanes to pursue the NFL, but maybe one more year might have done him good. The safety was a defensive leader for the Hurricanes over the last couple seasons and perhaps thought that he could stick out in what is a fairly weak safety class.
In his 40-yard dash, Kinchens ran a 4.65, tying worst for all safeties, and scored a broad jump of 9-2, which was less than some offensive lineman who participated. That can never be a good look for any safety looking to make themselves a high draft pick. Kinchens has been predicted as late first rounder to a early day two pick. His combine performance may have signaled a day two pick.
Spencer Rattler, Quarterback – South Carolina
It's doubtful that many had Spencer Rattler as a high draft pick anyways, but the former Gamecocks quarterback certainly did nothing to give himself a boost at the Combine. In nearly ever drill, Rattler measured the worst out of any quarterback that participated. And even though he is in no way considered a dual threat quarterback, his 40-yard dash was extremely slow, clocking in at 4.95.
Someone will give Rattler a shot. It just might be a little later in the draft now. He had a very up and down career while in college, from Oklahoma to South Carolina. Perhaps the right coach could set him right.
Bralen Trice, EDGE – Washington
Bralen Trice comes in with a 2024 NFL Draft class that is full of first round talent at the edge position. Therefore, most at his position were looking to separate themselves from the other. That didn't exactly happen for Trice.
Coming in lighter from the season, at 245 pounds down from 275, in hopes of being faster for the combine, Trice actually was slower, where his 40-yard dash was second to worst out of those that competed at his position (4.72), according to CBSSports. For Trice, it could be all about a scheme fit, which is challenging in the draft. Going to the wrong team could set him back, adversely effecting his career.