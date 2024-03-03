Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye have been getting most of the hype. But teams haven't forgotten about J.J. McCarthy.
Coming off of the NFL Combine, McCarthy has seen his stock only go up. Some around the league are beginning to believe the quarterback could go in the top 10, via Dan Graziano of ESPN.
“I still think teams are higher on Michigan QB JJ McCarthy than a lot of people on the outside think, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him picked in the top 10,” Graziano wrote. “He came to Indy as one of the prospects with the most to gain, and while teams of course have questions, he has intriguing traits.”
McCarthy doesn't have the eye-popping stats that the top QB prospects possess. In his three years at Michigan, he threw for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. McCarthy did have his best season statistically in his final year, setting a new career-high in passing yards (2,991), matching his highest TD pass total and having his lowest number of interceptions (four).
Beyond just his stats, McCarthy just quarterbacked Michigan to an undefeated season and a national championship. With so much success at the college level, teams are certainly interested in McCarthy's poise and leadership qualities.
J.J. McCarthy won't battle with Caleb Williams to be the first QB selected in the NFL Draft. But the former Wolverine has made a name for himself. As teams around the league look for their next quarterback, McCarthy is becoming a more realistic option.