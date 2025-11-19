As a player, Steve Smith Sr. was toughness personified. Smith spent 16 seasons in the NFL and, despite standing 5’9” he was one of the league’s most dominant wide receivers. He’s one of just five wideouts to win the receiving triple crown (lead all receivers in catches, yards and touchdowns in a season) since 1966. And Smith is widely considered one of the greatest Carolina Panthers in franchise history.

Since retiring from football, the former All-Pro has worked as an analyst for NFL Network. But he ran into trouble when allegations of an affair came to light earlier this year. Smith is being sued for $100,000 by the husband of his woman he was said to be seeing. Yet while the fiery former wideout has acknowledged feeling remorse, don’t expect to hear an apology any time soon.

“I still and won’t release any apology because I don’t need to apologize on a private matter to a whole bunch of strangers. I grew up old school, mind your business,” Smith said on an episode of The Pivot Podcast. “We could be neighbors, but don’t bring your a** to my yard knocking on my door talking about what’s going on. Because you ain’t going to like who and what’s in the hand of the person that’s opening the door.”

Steve Smith intends to keep cheating scandal private

The lawsuit noted that Smith met Nicole Martinez, a member of the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band, in 2024 and the two began a romantic relationship. Martinez’ husband Antonio filed the suit in North Carolina, which allows for a spouse to bring legal action against a third party for actions detrimental to a marriage.

Antonio Martinez made the affair public in February 2025 by posting messages between Smith and Nicole. He also posted a recorded phone call between himself and Smith in which he confronts the former Pro Bowl wideout.

Smith, who is also married with four children, appears deeply committed to keeping the unfortunate matter private.

“So people have their comments. Here’s what I can guarantee you. I gave authority to my kids. I ain’t going to never say nothing bad about their mother. Ain’t got to… What I won’t do, is I won’t explain myself – because I was wrong. But I also won’t defend myself. And I’m not going to walk around apologizing to everybody because that ain’t how it’s supposed to work. I’ve told people and I’ll say it again, you ain’t my God,” Smith added.

“All I can really do is allow time to take its course.”