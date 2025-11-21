The Houston Texans scored a huge upset over the Buffalo Bills, 23-19, at NRG Stadium on Thursday after fending off the visitors' desperate rally in the fourth quarter.

The Texans improved to 6-5, as they won their sixth straight game against the Bills, who fell to 7-4.

It looked like the Bills were on their way to another miraculous victory behind the late-game heroics of quarterback Josh Allen when they converted on 4th and 27 with 41 seconds left. Allen tossed a short pass to wide receiver Josh Palmer, who then made the lateral pass to fellow pass-catcher Khalil Shakir, who ran for 33 yards before being pushed out of bounds.

THE BILLS CONVERT ON 4TH AND 27 🍿🤯 pic.twitter.com/AILGiU7CHh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Texans, however, gutted it out, with safety Calen Bullock intercepting Allen's intended pass for Palmer to end Buffalo's last-gasp drive, sending the entire arena into sheer jubilation.

Bullock also picked off Allen's pass in the first half, as he continues to prove that he's a diamond in the rough after the Texans drafted him in the third round last year.

Aside from his two interceptions, the 22-year-old out of USC also had five solo tackles and two passes defended.

Allen went 24-of-34 for 253 yards and zero touchdowns, only the second time this season he failed to pass for a score. He was also sacked a career-worst eight times.

It was a gutsy win for the Texans, who played without quarterback CJ Stroud, who's still under concussion protocol.

Davis Mills went 16-of-30 for 153 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. It's safe to presume that he will forever remember the game wherein he outplayed the reigning MVP.

But truly, it was the defense that secured Houston its third straight win.