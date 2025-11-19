The New York Jets are hitting the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Aaron Glenn's squad will have extra rest after a Thursday Night Football loss and a new quarterback, with Tyrod Taylor taking over. Meanwhile, Baltimore is riding a four-game winning streak and knocking on the door of the AFC playoff picture. Before the AFC clash, we have the bold predictions for the Jets and the Patriots.

The Justin Fields experiment for the Jets is likely over, with Tyrod Taylor being named the starter. After a dreadful passing performance in New England on Thursday, Glenn is going with the veteran Taylor against a stout Ravens defense. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense did not have a great game in Week 11, but they have a more favorable matchup coming to town on Sunday.

The Ravens need a win to stay in the AFC North race after their dreadful September. Meanwhile, the Jets are looking for any positives to take into 2026. How will this matchup play out?

Lamar Jackson will score three total touchdowns

Jackson missed time with a hamstring injury, a big reason for the Ravens' 1-5 start to the season. He returned in Week 9 for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, throwing for four touchdowns. In the two games since then, he has just one touchdown and two interceptions. He will get his ratio back on track with three total touchdowns against the Jets.

The Ravens have Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews having solid seasons as pass catchers despite the Jackson absence. That is more than Jackson had in terms of weapons in his early years. That will be key to the future, as Jackson's running ability is nearly guaranteed to decrease in the coming years. This is a game where both of those players can shine against a weak Jets secondary.

The Jets offloaded two of their better defensive players at the trade deadline, sending off Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. Both the Browns and Patriots have taken advantage of that since the deadline. The Ravens should be licking their chops at the opportunity to play against this group. That includes Jackson, who will find pay dirt three times.

Tyrod Taylor throws for 200 yards

Justin Fields was brought in as a stopgap quarterback, with the off chance of a great season like the one Sam Darnold had with the Minnesota Vikings. That could not have been further from reality, ending with him getting benched at 2-7 on the season. Fields threw for over 200 yards just three times in his nine starts, while Taylor went for 197 in his lone start. Against the Ravens on Sunday, Taylor will crack 200.

The Jets won't have Garrett Wilson, but they have better wide receiver depth now than they did when Taylor started in Week 3. AD Mitchell had three key drops on Thursday, but has upside as a WR2. John Metchie III scored a touchdown against the Patriots and could be the slot receiver of the future in New York. Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey are hoping to see something out of this wide receiver core with Taylor as the quarterback.

Even though the Jets have a great running back in Breece Hall, expect them to throw in this game. They need to see what they have in Mitchell, Metchie, and tight end Mason Taylor, and they won't get that by running the ball. If they wanted to run the ball, Fields would still be the quarterback.

The Ravens will win by at least 14 points

The Ravens are on a four-game winning streak, but have not been burying teams in recent weeks. They needed a complete collapse from Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns' offense to get the winning touchdown on Sunday. That will not happen against the Jets, who do not have a game-wrecker like Myles Garrett on their defense.

The Ravens are 13.5-point favorites and -1150 on the moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Taylor's passing yards over/under is 190.5, Jackson is -130 to throw for at least two touchdowns, and the Jets' team total is a measly 15.5.

Can the Jets pull off the incredible upset on the road? They may have the right quarterback under center finally, but that won't help their beleaguered defense stop the two-time MVP.