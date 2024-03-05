USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is widely-expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in the upcoming NFL Draft, but there are some people out there who seem to have some concerns about the quarterback. However, one anonymous NFL coach said the red flags are not legitimate.
“Do I think there are red flags?” a veteran coach asked, via Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “No. Some guys roll their eyes at what he paints on his fingernails. That's not stuff you'd expect from an NFL quarterback, but he's a super-talented kid who put a program on his back, and he knows a lot of people are leaning on him. That's a lot. On the field, you'd like to see him take the easy stuff when it's there and make smarter decisions, but he's still very young, and I just think he's too good to pass up.”
There has been much debate regarding what the Bears should do in this unique situation. They could get a haul of picks if they trade back again and build around Justin Fields, but it seems that Ryan Poles recognizes the level of prospect that Caleb Williams is.
Will Caleb Williams live up to the hype in the NFL?
There is a considerable amount of hype for Williams as he enters the NFL. He is viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck came into the league in 2012, with some saying only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence were better prospects than him since then.
While some people outside of NFL organizations seem to have concerns about him, every indication is that people within the league believe he has what it takes to succeed at the next level.
With it seeming likely that the Bears will take Williams, it will be interesting to see if he can end their quarterback woes that have lasted a long time.