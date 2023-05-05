A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon GO hits its lowest monthly total after seeing a decline and decrease in monthly active users for the game. The game only totaled $37.4 million in April, Pokemon GO’s lowest recorded revenue even after the pandemic hit back in 2019 and 2020.

Pokemon GO exits the top 10 highest-grossing games

Niantic only managed to earn $34.7 million in revenue in April after the latest patch for Pokemon GO has been rolled out. With much dismay from the current Trainers that are still playing the game avidly even after almost 7 years after its release, they have probably opted to wait for the next update where the changes can either be rectified or revamped to work better in their favor. This preceded the consequences of the game, Pokemon GO, exiting the Top 10 Highest Grossing Games globally.

Mobile Gamer has shared an article with the Top highest grossing games globally.

Honor of Kings by Tencent ($102.9 million) Genshin Impact by MiHoYo ($87.8 million) Candy Crush Sage by King ($84.3 million) PUBG Mobile by Tencent ($77.8 million) Roblox by Roblox Corp ($64.9 million) Coin Master by Moon Active ($61.3 million) Royal Match by Dream Games ($54.1 million) Gardenscapes by Playrix ($51.3 million) Monster Strike by Xflag ($40.7 million) Homescapes by Playrix ($39.7 million) Romance of the Three Kingdoms by Lingxi Games ($35.2 million) Pokemon Go by Niantic ($34.7 million) Puzzles & Survival by 37Games ($32.4 million) Township by Playrix ($29.8 million) Fate/Grand Order by Aniplex ($29.8 million) Clash of Clans by Supercell ($29.8 million) Top War: Battle Game by Topwar Studio ($28.5 million) Lineage M by NCsoft ($28.46 million) Honkai: Star Rail by Mihoyo ($28.3 million) Fishdom by Playrix ($27.6 million)

Remote Raids Prices Raised, Pokemon GO Monthly Total Decrease

With the latest patch sent out to Pokemon GO, the game has seen a decrease and decline in monthly active users with one huge reason: PokeCoins to join Remote Raids. Before, Trainers could join Remote Raids for only 100 PokeCoins but now, the price has been raised to 195 PokeCoins which is a 95% increase. Additionally, purchasing a pack that contains three passes will now set you back 525 PokeCoins versus its previous price of 300 which is already a 75% increase.

With these changes, Trainers have felt that they are being ripped off and would rather not purchase passes for the moment being. This eventually led to Pokemon GO hitting its lowest monthly total for April 2023 with only $34.7 million in revenue.

Of course, PokeCoins are essential to most Pokemon GO Trainers. High-level and high-caliber Pokemon mostly spawn in Remote Raids and are very useful to Trainers in Pokemon Battles in Pokemon GO. With the use of a Remote Raid Pass, Trainers can join Raid Battles that appear on the Nearby screen or are tappable from the Map. Remote Raid Passes can only be purchased from the Shop and occasionally, there may be special events that include Remote Raid Passes as a reward.

Are you also part of these Trainers that are unhappy with the latest patch and update on the Remote Raid’s prices?

Best of luck, Trainers!