Giant Pokemon are finally coming to Pokemon GO! In their official eighth anniversary artwork, Pokemon GO seemingly teases the Dynamax mechanic from the Pokemon Sword and Shield era.

Dynamax coming soon to Pokemon GO

Just in time for the eighth anniversary of the game's release, Pokemon GO published a heartfelt thank you letter for its player base.

“No matter when you started your Pokémon GO journey, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our eighth anniversary with you,” Pokemon GO's eighth anniversary message reads.

“We’ve been overjoyed seeing Trainers from across the world and all walks of life come together with their passion for exploring, catching, battling, making new friends, and learning more about Pokemon over the last eight years.”

“We hope you’ll keep taking us along for the ride, wherever your future journeys take you.”

Pokemon GO accompanied its eighth anniversary message with an art piece drawn by Yusuke Kozaki. In case you do not know the artist, Kozaki is a character designer for Pokemon GO but is most notably known for his works with the Fire Emblem series.

Circling back to the eighth anniversary artwork, keen-eyed trainers would easily spot a Dynamaxed Pokemon in it. Specifically, it is very hard to miss a giant Wartortle plastered right in the center of the said artwork.

If you have been playing Pokemon GO long enough, you would know that the game has a habit of teasing future updates through officially released artwork. As such, this case seems to be no different.

Reactions to the Dynamax Tease in Pokemon GO

With Dynamax's impending forthcoming, fans of the eighth generation mechanic are excited. Here are a few of their reactions:

“AYOOO?!? DYNAMAXING?!?,” the Jordanian Pokemon creator AwesomeAdam reacted.

Peep at the other reactions by average fans below:

“Dynamax!? Nice!”

“Dynamax is coming “

“Thank you 8th Anniversary!”

“Happy Anniversary Pokémon GO I can't wait for the Dynamax feature to come out I'm so excited”

“Wow!! So They want to put out the dynamax system in Pokémon Go!?”

“Looks like BIG things are coming to the world of Pokémon GO, quite literally.”

Possible Gigantamax Forms in Pokemon GO

If you are familiar with the eight generation main series games' mechanics, certain Pokemon have unique forms when Dynamaxing called Gigantamax. As those are two sides of the same coin, some trainers are also expecting the Gigantamax forms to come to Pokemon GO.

Retweeting the eighth anniversary artwork, Pokemon GO YouTuber PkmnMasterHolly states, “Gigantamax Pokémon have awesome designs! Can’t wait for new Pokemon like Toxtricity!”

Other fan reactions down below:

“I THOUGHT WE'D STILL BE WAITING YEARS FOR GIGANTAMAX/DYNAMAX YOO”

“GIGANTAMAX??”

“Oh, hello! Dynamax and Gigantamax?! How is that gonna work in GO?!”

A Possible Galar Party in Pokemon GO

Although some Galarian Pokemon are already present in the game, most of them, including the starters, are yet to be introduced in Pokemon GO. As the Galarian region comes from the eighth generation games, and Pokemon GO is celebrating its eighth anniversary, it is only fitting to link the two.

That said, some fans are hopeful that the Galarian region is finally getting its proper turn in Pokemon GO. Here are some of the fans' reactions:

“Galar Season this fall… We were waiting for years “

“Season of Galar here we come.”

“Welcome to the GALAR REGION!”

“8th Birthday, Gen 8, just like my prediction”

“Cinderace here I come”

“Finally, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Though they’re quite small and not in the foreground which makes me think it’ll be a long time before they’re released. I see Morepeko too.”

“Happy birthday Pokemon Go 🥳, and how cool that Galar is finally going to be added to the game 😄”

Other Fans Have Their Doubts

Although some fans are excited about the possibility of more Galarian content in Pokemon GO, some cast their doubt. Wondering if the future Galarian updates will be properly executed.

“What could be a fun mechanic that's probably gonna be executed mundanely. Probably unusable on your own Pokemon and just shoved into a new tier of more lame raid bosses. I'd like this game to prove me wrong for once,” one user exclaims.

“Excited for this to never happen like other stuff,” another player shares their hesitation.

“Ok people a reminder: the very first time they debuted one of these Go Fest banners it featured Mega Mewtwo X and Y. That was YEARS ago and it has yet to be implemented in the game. These banners are not promises or even foreshadowing,” one fan pointed out.

“They are simply a celebration of the franchise,” the same user continued.

Another fan suggested taking the eighth anniversary poster with a grain of salt.

“I now take these posters with a grain of salt. Remember last year when we saw a few Galar pokemon and Mega Lucario? What happened? We didn’t get them,” the fan cautions.

Others can't help but compare the Dynamax mechanic to the current Raid battles in Pokemon GO.

“What could Dynamax add to the game that Isn't already in the game? [Because let's be real,] raids are basically just Dynamax battles already,” one player points out.

“How are the raids we already have any different from what Dynamax raids were in [Pokemn Sword and Shield]? Really just gonna do a slight change in raids to make this a “new feature”,” another player gives their thoughts.

Are Dynamax and Gigantamax coming to Pokemon GO?

So, are the Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics coming to Pokemon GO? Without an official confirmation, we can only speculate. At least for now.

Regardless if the Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics, along with the rest of the Galarian Pokedex, are indeed coming to the game, we can only wait for a proper announcement. Until then, the Pokemon GO grind continues.

