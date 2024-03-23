In the annals of Portugal, the iconic No.7 jersey has long been synonymous with one name: Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet, in a historic turn of events, Bruma etched his name into the nation's footballing folklore as he became the only player, aside from Ronaldo, to don the prestigious No.7 shirt since 2007.
Portugal's recent friendly against Sweden saw Bruma donning the revered No.7 jersey in the absence of Ronaldo, who was sidelined. Despite the absence of their talismanic forward, Portugal showcased their prowess with a resounding 5-2 victory, underscoring the depth of talent within their ranks.
Bruma's inclusion in the starting lineup may have come as a surprise to many, given his usual status as a substitute. However, manager Roberto Martinez entrusted the winger with the coveted No.7 jersey, a gesture that spoke volumes about the young player's potential and talent.
“As a player, wearing the No. 7 shirt for Portugal is a huge honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent my country in such a meaningful way,” Bruma remarked after the match. “To follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I've always admired, is truly special.”
As the match unfolded, Bruma seized the opportunity with aplomb, delivering a standout performance capped off by a goal, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes' impeccable assist. The sight of the No.7 jersey gracing the pitch in Ronaldo's absence served as a testament to Bruma's burgeoning stature within the Portuguese national team.
“I met him for the first time as a youngster and a few times since, most recently as part of the national team,” Bruma had told Sport Bild in a past interview. “We always have a good chat. He's my biggest idol, but it feels more like a friendship. He's the best footballer in the world. He's a great person, a role model for everyone, especially the youngsters. That's why he's so important to the young players currently in the national team.”
For Bruma, the chance to wear the No.7 shirt held profound significance, akin to a childhood dream realized. Having grown up at Sporting, he has long admired Ronaldo, considering him not only a footballing idol but also a source of inspiration.
While Bruma's stint with the No.7 jersey may have been temporary, it served as a poignant reminder of the legacy Ronaldo has built within the Portuguese national team. As Ronaldo is expected to return to the fold in future fixtures, Bruma may revert to his customary No.17 jersey. However, his brief tenure with the No.7 shirt will forever be etched in the annals of Portuguese football history.
As Portugal prepares for future challenges, including their upcoming clash against Slovenia, the spirit of camaraderie and respect fostered by Ronaldo continues to permeate through the team, guiding them towards greater heights on the international stage. With players like Bruma stepping up to fill the void in Ronaldo's absence, Portugal's footballing future remains bright and promising.