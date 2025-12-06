The struggle is real for the Chicago Bulls, despite Josh Giddey's optimism. On Friday, the Bulls lost their sixth consecutive game after falling to the Indiana Pacers 120-105. As a result, Chicago is now 9-13.

Afterward, head coach Billy Donovan made a mention of both Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Essentially, he held each of them to account, particularly when it came to the number of turnovers on their part.

Altogether, Buzelis finished with six turnovers, whereas Giddey finished with five, accounting for 11 of Chicago's 18 total turnovers. As clear as he could have been, Donovan said that while he saw some good things, the “decision-making has got to be better” on their part.

After the Bulls lost their sixth straight game to the Pacers, Billy Donovan says the “decision making has got to be better” from Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey who combined for 11 turnovers pic.twitter.com/wQReAeaE60 — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) December 6, 2025

Despite the turnovers, Buzelis finished with 19 points along with 12 rebounds. Additionally, he was a perfect 9-for-9 at the free-throw line. Giddey came away with 9 points, along with seven rebounds and six assists. It was Coby White who led all Bulls' scorers with 22 points and dished out six assists.

Off the bench, Jevon Carter finished the game with four three-pointers and 14 points in total. Also, Zach Collins finished with 8 points and six rebounds in his season debut following a left scaphoid injury.

Buzelis is averaging 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Giddey is averaging 21.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.

The Bulls need to clean up the turnovers and attack the rim .

Among all the issues affecting the Bulls, one that isn't being discussed enough is their turnover problems. Too many times, they sometimes play too fast in the half-court game, and do not read plays well.

Additionally, they sometimes take contested three-pointers instead of going to the rim.

All in all, the Bulls do pretty well when taking uncontested three-pointers. For instance, Zach Collins' first points of the season came on an uncontested three. However, aside from the likes of White and Buzelis and a healthy Ayo Dosunmu attacking the rim, there is a real scarcity in that category.