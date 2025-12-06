Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has a message for anyone questioning the legitimacy of his team's 10-2 record: Wins are wins, regardless of what the critics say.

Despite the Broncos being at the top of the AFC West and on a nine-game win streak, the sophomore quarterback has heard the whispers from the media and fans.

“The worst thing you can do is let other people tear down a 10-2 record. Whether saying you don't play anybody or you're just relying on the defense or whatever negative somebody is going to put on a positive,” said Nix.

Bo Nix embraces the Denver Broncos' resurgence

Nix acknowledged the franchise's recent struggles but emphasized how quickly things can change with the right commitment.

“It's always going to happen, and we don't really worry about it. We're just excited, we know we've come a long way,” said Nix. “This franchise and organization has had some great years and then went into a little lull there for a minute. But then it just takes a couple guys who get back on track and all of the sudden we're 10-2 and right where we want to be.”

The Broncos quarterback has also dismissed suggestions that the team's record is somehow inflated, pointing out that their two losses came on walk-off field goals back in September.

“Everybody can talk about a 10-2 record and make excuses of why we have it, but you still have to win games. You're still playing NFL teams who pay their players just as much as we are paid,” said Nix.

As the Broncos prepare for the final stretch of the season, Nix's confident approach sets the tone for a team that believes it belongs among the AFC's best. Whether the doubters come around or not, Denver will let their performance on the field do the talking.