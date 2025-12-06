The Denver Nuggets overcame a massive 23-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 134-133 on Friday, their largest comeback of the season and the third-largest in franchise history.

It was center Nikola Jokic who led Denver's rally, scoring 40 points and adding nine rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes. He shot 13-of-26 from the field, 1-of-8 from three, and 13-of-15 from the free-throw line, with 30 of his points coming in the second half.

The three-time MVP has now scored 40 or more points for the third time in 22 regular-season games and continued his streak of 20-plus points to five consecutive contests, which also included three double-doubles and a triple-double. Although he started cold, shooting just 2-of-13 overall and 0-of-6 from deep in the first half, Jokic exploded after halftime, pouring in 19 third-quarter points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting and adding 11 more in the fourth.

The 30-year-old is now averaging 29.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11 assists in 22 games this season.

Jamal Murray supported Jokic with 23 points and 12 assists, recording his fifth double-double of the season. All of Murray’s assists came in the second half, and he contributed defensively with a crucial steal on Kristaps Porzingis and a block on Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the closing seconds.

Article Continues Below

The Nuggets bench took charge during Jokic’s brief rest early in the fourth quarter, lighting a 20-0 run that erased a nine-point gap and gave them a 117-106 lead with under seven minutes remaining. The reserves combined for 40 points on 14-of-20 (70%) shooting, including eight triples in the final quarter, tying Denver's season high for threes in a single period.

Atlanta’s first-half dominance had been overwhelming. The Hawks led 73-54 at the break, on the back of Jalen Johnson’s historic first-half triple-double, 21 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists, making him just the fifth player in the play-by-play era to achieve the feat before halftime. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 30 points, and Kristaps Porzingis added 25, with Atlanta shooting 76.2% (16-of-21) in the first quarter and making eight of 12 three-point attempts to open a 23-13 lead.

The Nuggets outdid Atlanta 80-60 in the second half, with timely baskets and defensive plays. After Jokic’s late free throws gave Denver a three-point cushion with 15.6 seconds remaining, Alexander-Walker’s final attempts were thwarted by Murray’s defense, allowing the Nuggets to inbound and run out the clock.

The victory extended Denver’s road winning streak to nine games, the longest in franchise history, and sets the Nuggets up with momentum heading into their next game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.