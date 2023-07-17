Things are beginning to calm down around NHL Free Agency as the summer rolls on. As such, we can begin to take a look back at what each team did in the open market. Today, we're taking a look at the Nashville Predators, who are now led by new general manager Barry Trotz.

The Predators missed the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but just barely. Nashville finished just three points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Leading up to NHL Free Agency, the Predators made a few interesting moves. They traded Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche before buying out the contract of Matt Duchene.

How did Nashville go about replacing those two players? What other additions did Trotz make to the team? The grades are in for the Nashville Predators and their activity in NHL Free Agency.

Ryan O'Reilly

Contract: 4 years, $18 million ($4.5M cap hit)

O'Reilly's signing in Nashville is rather interesting. On one hand, you can understand why the Predators wanted a player like O'Reilly in the lineup. He is a veteran of nearly 1000 games and has a track record of coming up big when it matters most.

On the other hand, however, there is one big question needing to be answered. Is O'Reilly a notable upgrade over Johansen and/or Duchene? Right now, I can't necessarily say that he is.

O'Reilly had two more points than Johansen last season while playing two less games and splitting the season with two different teams. However, Duchene had 56 points to O'Reilly's 30 while also playing 28 more games.

In terms of defense and leadership, O'Reilly is a notable enough upgrade over Johansen. However, there's still a hole left by Duchene's buyout, and O'Reilly's signing is not a two-birds, one-stone scenario.

Overall, the Predators did well in signing O'Reilly. He is not a home run, needle-moving addition, but he provides a lot of value to Nashville in terms of defense and leadership to make this worthwhile.

GRADE: B

Luke Schenn

Contract: 3 years, $8.2 million ($2.75M cap hit)

The Predators decided to make an investment in their blueline by signing Luke Schenn. Much like O'Reilly, Schenn comes from the Toronto Maple Leafs after being traded to Toronto midseason.

And it worked out well for the veteran blueliner in his return to the Maple Leafs. He was routinely one of the team's best options on the back end. This applies to the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

The Predators probably overpaid a little bit for Schenn's services. However, it works in the end I think. He can be a stabilizing presence on the bottom pairing and help along the younger defensemen on the team. What Nashville does with Dante Fabbro will be interesting, but Schenn is a fine signing for the Predators.

GRADE: B+

Gustav Nyquist

Contract: 2 years, $6.37 million ($3.185M cap hit)

Gustav Nyquist has a track record of being a solid point producer going back to his days with the Detroit Red Wings. However, this past season was a bit of a struggle for the veteran forward. He played just 51 games, scoring 11 goals and 27 points.

Injuries certainly had an effect on Nyquist in 2022-23. That said, this still feels like an overpay on behalf of the Predators. Nyquist carries a fair share of risk, even with it being a two-year contract.

The Predators are hoping that the injuries are a thing of the past for the veteran winger. Furthermore, they are betting that a healthy Nyquist provides reliable middle-six-type production offensively.

These are big risks to take on a player who will be 34 when this upcoming season begins. The two-year term saves this contract from being terrible. Let's see if this gamble pays off for the Predators in 2024.

GRADE: C

Denis Gurianov

Contract: 1 year, $850,000

This is the type of gamble the Predators can take without much risk at all. It wasn't long ago when Gurianov chipped in nine goals and 17 points to help the Dallas Stars into the Stanley Cup Final as a 22-year-old.

However, things have only gone downhill for the now 26-year-old Gurianov. A midseason change of scenery trade to the Montreal Canadiens didn't inspire much hope, either. Though he did score more goals (5) with the Habs than he did with the Stars (2) in 20 fewer games.

The Russian forward is a former 20-goal scorer. And he is only 26 years old. Perhaps he finds his stride once again now that he is not on a team contending for a Cup or playing outside a hardcore hockey market like Montreal.

If Gurianov works out, the Predators have themselves a sniper who could mesh well in their top-six in the future. If not, this flier cost them a bit more than league minimum and you can move on next summer. All in all, a worthwhile gamble to take.

GRADE: A-