The Nashville Predators finished the year with the third-worst record in the league. That comes after an offseason where Nashville spent a ton of money on three big-name veterans. Changes need to come soon for Nashville, and second-year general manager Barry Trotz could trade one of those names. According to Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos, the Predators are more likely to trade Jonathan Marchessault than his teammates.

“After winning the off-season last summer, the Predators are now considering how to react to the fact this roster fell well short of the playoffs,” Kypreos wrote. “If they have a chance to move one of their expensive, long-term contracts, Jonathan Marchessault would be the most likely. In the first year of his deal with Nashville, his goal total was cut in half from his last season in Vegas, dropping from 42 down to 21.”

Marchessault signed a five-year deal worth $5.5 million per season. That is the lowest cap hit of the three big moves, with Steven Stamkos at $8 million and Brady Skjei at $7 million. With the salary cap rising, Marchessault could be a solid depth option for a contender.

Kypreos lists the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Edmonton Oilers as potential Marchessault landing spots. The Oilers certainly make a lot of sense as they look to overhaul their bottom six. But the New York Rangers should throw their hat in the ring, as Mike Sullivan looks to turn that club around. After losing Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller, GM Chris Drury should be looking to add.

The Predators won't get much in return for Marchessault, considering his poor 2024-25 season and his contract. The 42-goal season is an outlier, but he could repeat his Vegas years on the right team. While the Predators had such a poor season, they have not changed much this offseason. Should your team trade for Marchessault?