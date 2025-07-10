The Nashville Predators are coming off an extremely disappointing season. The Predators were one of the worst teams in the NHL in 2024-25. To remedy the situation, general manager Barry Trotz has already made multiple moves. Still, they need to make one more major trade this 2025 NHL offseason.

Nashville has been active in the trade market so far, first bringing back Erik Haula from the New Jersey Devils. They also made a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights for Nicolas Hague. They have also signed Nick Perbix this offseason. This is a roster that needs more of an upgrade, though.

They were 31st in the NHL last year in goals scored, ahead of only the San Jose Sharks. Further, they were 18th on the powerplay. Nashville also sat 27th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Preds still have plenty of cap space as well. They have $11 million in cap space currently. There are not a lot of major players left on the free agent market to upgrade their group of forwards overall. They also have an aging roster. The top line projects to be Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, and Jonathan Marchessault. Forsberg is the youngest of the group at age 30.

The franchise also has trade capital. They have four extra picks in the 2026 NHL draft, while also having three in 2027. Further, Luke Evangelista is still not signed as a restricted free agent, and if they do not believe a deal can be done, they could use him as a trade chip. They could also try to move Marchessault or Stamkos, both of whom are coming off difficult seasons. Regardless, a move needs to be made to get another top-six forward in Nashville.

The Predators go for another big move

Last offseason, the Preds brought in both Stamkos and Marchessault as their big offseason moves. They have not made the same level of moves this summer. They need to find another scoring threat, though. Forsberg led the team in goals, assists, and points this past year. He scored 31 goals while adding 45 assists, good for 76 points. Only three other players had over 50 points, while Roman Josi was fifth on the team in scoring, playing just 53 games and having 38 points. It is clear the offense needs a new, young piece to get the scoring moving in the right direction.

A major source for Nashville to achieve this would be the restricted free agent market. One option is to go after Gabriel Vilardi from the Winnipeg Jets. He is a restricted free agent. The 25-year-old is coming off the best season of his career. He scored 27 goals and added 34 assists, giving him a career high of 61 points. The former first-round picks of the Los Angeles Kings was also great on the powerplay with 12 goals and 13 assists. He would add some youth to the top two lines of the Predators, and he can play both right wing and center for them. Still, there has been no indication that contract discussions have stalled, and the Jets may not be willing to part with their young forward.

There have been indications that contract talks with Marco Rossi have stalled. The Minnesota Wild have said they will need a large return that could help the team immediately to get the 23-year-old center. This would most likely require the Predators to create a package to send to the Wild, which could include Evangelista and another forward. Still, this would be a major grab for Trotz and company.

To begin with, this would bring youth to the Predators, something that is currently missing from their group of forwards. Next, the former first-round pick of the Wild has been highly productive. He has played in all 82 games in each of the last two seasons, while also scoring over 20 goals in both of them. He is also coming off career highs in goals, assists, and total points, having 24 goals, 36 assists, and 60 total points last year. The Austrian forward would also help the Predators powerplay. He had seven goals and nine assists last year.

Rossi would be able to slide in as the second-line center on the team, or potentially join the top line with Forsberg. He is projected to need over $7 million in salary next season, but the team has enough cap space to do that. They have enough that they could add both Rossi and keep Evangelista if he is not part of the trade package. Regardless, this would change the entire look of the top two lines for the team. Rossi would be a top three-point producer and goal scorer. While it would be expensive to complete this trade, Nashville should find a way to make it happen.