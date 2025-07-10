The 2025 NHL Draft has concluded, and the Nashville Predators had multiple early picks this time around. They would have three picks in the first round, while having five picks in the first 60. As general manager Barry Trotz has turned his focus to NHL Free Agency and the upcoming season, he may have also secured the future of the franchise with this solid draft class.

The Predators have not been the most successful in the draft recently. Since the 2022 class, only two players have made it to the NHL level, and they have played a combined eight games. Still, they have found some solid picks in the past. Luke Evangelista was a second-round pick in 2020 and has scored 33 goals with 53 assists at the NHL level. They have drafted some stars in the past as well, including Seth Jones and Juuse Saros.

This year, they had multiple chances to hit big on a draft pick. The Preds have never had three first-round picks. They used the three to draft two forwards and a defender. Was it enough to earn a solid grade, though?

Was Brady Martin the best pick for Nashville?

The Predators spent the fifth overall pick on Brady Martin. Some mock drafts had Martin going before the fifth pick. Still, other places had him ranked much lower. Martin is from Ontario, Canada, and is a right-handed shot playing center. He has spent the past two seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL. The Canadian broke out last season. After scoring 10 goals with 18 assists in his first season with the Greyhounds, he would put up 33 goals with 39 assists last season. Further, he scored three goals with eight assists in seven games with the Canada U18 team this past year. He was a major contributor to the gold-medal winning team at the IIHF World U18 Championships, scoring twice in the gold medal game against Sweden.

The Ontario native is a solid two-way forward who fills a need for the Predators. They need a future top-six center on the roster, and that could be Martin. Further, he could be a solid scoring threat. Martin has a strong shot that will translate to the next level. Meanwhile, his passing ability has been described as one of his best assets. There is some concern with his movement with the puck on his stick, but overall, this was a solid pick from the Predators.

Cameron Reid could be a steal

Reid would be the 21st overall pick by Nashville. From a talent perspective, he was seen as someone who could go in the mid-teens. Still, concern over the blue liners' size was projected to cause a slip. At just 6 feet tall and only 183 pounds, he is small for a defender.

Reid also comes from Ontario, Canada, and played for the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. He showed the offensive skill that made him a sought-after prospect this past campaign. The Canadian scored 14 goals while adding 40 assists in 67 games with the Rangers. The offensive skill from the rearguard is something that is enticing for the Predators. He could be a future major player on the powerplay for the team.

He is not the most physical player, but has shown he can be a solid defender, using great positioning and skating skill to shut down players. Still, he will throw a hit when needed, regardless of his smaller stature. He is a strong skater with a high defensive IQ. He also takes away space in the defensive zone. If he can continue to develop as an offensive player as well, he will be a top-four defenseman in the NHL.

Ryker Lee rounds out the Preds' first round

Lee was the third pick of the first round for Nashville. The Chicago, Illinois native spent last season with the Madison Capitols of the USHL. He would finish the season fourth in the league in goals scored with 31. His 37 assists were good for seventh in the USHL. This led to him being fourth in the entire league in points last season. Lee was also solid on the power play with ten goals and 13 assists.

The forward is committed to playing college hockey at Michigan State, where he could continue to improve his game. He was not projected as a first-round pick by many draft experts, but could be a solid pick for the Predators. There is also currently concern about his physicality and defensive game. Still, he generates offense, is solid on the powerplay, and will continue to develop. The future Spartan has a willingness to play in all three zones, which will only help his game down the road.

The rest of the draft and final grade

With their first pick in the second round, the Preds added to the blue line again. They took Jacob Rombach. Rombach spent this past season with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. Unlike Reid, Rombach has size. He is 6-foot-6 and 201 pounds. He does use his reach to his advantage, but does not fully take advantage of his potential physicality with his size. Still, he has the tools to grow into a top-four defender.

With the other pick of the second round, Nashville took Jack Ivankovic, the goalie out of the OHL, and a future player for the Michigan Wolverines. He was solid for the Brampton Steelheads this year, with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Further, the netminder won the award as the Best Goaltender at the IIHF World U18 Championship in 2025. There is hope that he will be the future goalie for the Predators. With time to develop at Michigan, this is certainly a possibility.

With the 122nd pick in the draft, Nashville selected Alex Huang. He played this past year with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL. The blue liner played for Canada at the U18 World Championships and was projected as a second to third-round pick. He has great speed and moves the puck well. The Canadian can be out of position at times, but if he improves, Trotz may have a steal on his hands here.

The final pick of the draft for the Preds was Daniel Nieminen, another defender. He played last year with the Lahti Pelicans of the Finnish Elite League. He is the oldest of the draft prospects taken by the Preds, and he is expected to continue to play in the FEL as preparation for a move to the NHL. While he does have some raw skill, this is a developmental long-shot for Trotz, but if it hits, it would be a great final pick of the draft.

Overall, Trotz and the Predators had an amazing draft and have found some likely future NHL talent. Only time will tell how great the draft was, but they may have found the future of their franchise this year.

Best Pick: Cameron Reid, First Round, 21st overall

Worst Pick: Ryker Lee, First Round, 26th overall

Final Nashville Predators Draft Grade: A