Predators stars Nino Niederreiter, Roman Josi drop heartfelt take on playing in native Switzerland

The Nashville Predators will play SC Bern of the Swiss National League on October 3rd as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. For Nino Niederreiter and Roman Josi, the game represents a rare homecoming for both players.

Both players are natives of Switzerland. Niederreiter is a native of Chur, and played three seasons with HC Davos in the National League. The Predators forward won two National League A titles with the club before departing for North America at the age of 16.

Josi is a native of Bern and played four seasons with SC Bern before playing in North America. Furthermore, Josi returned to SC Bern when the NHL locked out in 2012-13 for 26 games.

Now, the two will return to their country for an exhibition matchup. Josi is a veteran of the NHL and a huge star in the league. The Predators defenseman recently finished as a finalist for the Norris Trophy as league’s best defenseman.

Niederreiter was a top five pick in his own right, and has found a role in the league as a reliable 20-25 goal-a-year player. He signed a two-year contract with the Predators this offseason. A deal he signed prior to realizing he’d have a homecoming prior to the season.

“I was kind of focused on different things,” Niederreiter said during the NHL European Player Media Tour. “Then I remembered, oh yeah, that’s right. They’re playing in Bern. So that was kind of the icing on the cake.”

For Josi, though years have passed since he took the ice for Bern, the bond he feels with the fans there is a special one.

“I do feel I have a special bond with the fans there,” the Predators defenseman said, “because even in Switzerland, it doesn’t happen that often that somebody starts playing in Bern at 4 years old and then goes all the way up to make it to the pros in Bern and then [the NHL]. It’s really cool to see where it all started and go back there at 32 and play a game.”

The two Predators teammates have spoken immensely about the game ahead of puck drop on Monday. It will be an emotional and special moment, to say the least.

“We’ve definitely talked a lot,” Niederreiter said. “Obviously it’s going to be very stressful for him because it is his city. I live like four hours away from there roughly, but still, I’ve got a lot of people coming from my city to come watch that game. It’s exciting. I never had a chance to open up with a game in Europe, so it’s cool.”