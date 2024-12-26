ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Central Division clash as the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Blues prediction and pick.

The Predators come into the game sitting at 11-17-7 on the year, which places them in seventh place in the Central Division. In their last game, the Predators faced the Carolina Hurricanes. The Predators scored in the first period on a Steven Stamkos goal and would add another goal in the second period. They would add two more goals before giving up goals in the third period but went on to win the game 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Blues are 16-16-4 on the year, which places them in sixth place in the Central Division. They are also coming off a win in their last game. Dylan Holloway scored in the first period to take the lead over the Detroit Red Wings. He would add another goal in the second period to make it 3-0, and then Holloway completed the hat trick on an empty net goal as the Blues won the game 4-0.

Here are the Predators-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Blues Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+198

Moneyline: -130

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Predators vs Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Filip Forsberg leads the team in points and assists this year, playing on the top line. He comes into the game with nine goals and 20 assists on the year. Jonathan Marchessault joins him on the line. Marchessault is third on the team in points and leads the team in goals. Marchessault comes in with 12 goals and 12 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Steven Stamkos, who has ten goals and ten assists this year, with six goals and four assists on the power play this year.

Roman Josi is second on the team in points this year. Josi has seven goals and 17 assists this year. Meanwhile, the second line is led by Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly is fifth on the team in points this year, having eight goals and 12 assists this year. He has scored four and added two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Gustav Nyquist, who could be a trade candidate, comes in with six goals and seven assists, while Luke Evangelista comes in with four goals and ten assists.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators. Saros is 8-14-6 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Saron was solid last time out, giving up just two goals on 25 shots. He has been above .900 in save percentage in three of his last four, going 2-1-1- in those games.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jordan Kyrou currently leads the team in points, coming in on the second line. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 15 assists, good for 29 points. His goal total also leads the team. Kyrou has scored twice and added four assists on the power play as well. He is joined on the line by Brayden Schenn. Schenn has five goals and 13 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Dylan Holloway, who has 13 goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the top line is home to Robert Thomas. Thomas is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He has six goals and 20 assists on the year. He is joined by Pavel Buchnevich. Buchnevich comes into the game with nine goals and 14 assists on the year, third on the team in points. Finally, Brandon Saad, who could also be traded this year, comes in with four goals and six assists.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 9-13-3 on the year with a .898 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average. Binnington is coming off a great win, stopping all 19 shots he faced in his last game. It was the second time in four games he was above .945 in save percentage.

Final Predators-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Predators come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Predators are scoring just 2.40 goals per game, but are 17th in the NHL in goals against per game, while being the best unit on the penalty kill this year. Still, the Blues are scoring just 2.50 goals per game, while sitting 14th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Predators have the better goaltender in this one, with Juuse Saros playing better than Jordan Binnington as of late. When the likelihood that the Predators also control the power play and penalty kill situations, that will get them the win.

Final Predators-Blues Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-130)