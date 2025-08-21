ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Shanghai: Johnny Walker versus Mingyang Zhang continues the main card with a fight between Sumudaerji and Kevin Borjas in the flyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Sumudaerji-Borjas prediction and pick.

Sumudaerji (17-7) enters this weekend’s fight coming off a split decision win over Mitch Raposo in April 2025. Prior to that, he lost a unanimous decision to Charles Johnson in October 2024. Known for his striking volume and durability, Sumudaerji aims to use his pressure to outwork Borjas this weekend.

Kevin Borjas (10-3) comes into this weekend’s bout after a unanimous decision win over Ronaldo Rodriguez in March 2025. Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Alessandro Costa in May 2024. Borjas aims to build momentum with his striking and pressure against Sumudaerji at UFC Shanghai.

Here are the UFC Shanghai Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Shanghai odds: Sumudaerji-Kevin Borjas odds

Sumudaerji: -180

Kevin Borjas: +150

Over 2.5 rounds: -270

Under 2.5 rounds: +200

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Sumudaerji will win

Last Fight: (W) Mitch Raposo – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 14 (13 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Sumudaerji enters UFC Shanghai with a clear advantage over Kevin Borjas due to his high-volume striking and durability. Known for his relentless pressure and pace, Sumudaerji can overwhelm opponents by constantly moving forward and maintaining a high output. His ability to keep fights standing allows him to capitalize on his striking volume against fighters who prefer to slow the pace.

Borjas, while a capable striker, relies more on power and pressure to score finishes. However, Sumudaerji’s experience in high-pressure situations and his capacity to absorb damage make him a tough puzzle to crack. His endurance will allow him to maintain a consistently aggressive approach and avoid being caught off guard by Borjas’s power shots.

Moreover, Sumudaerji’s improved takedown defense prevents Borjas from imposing a ground game, forcing the fight to stay in striking range where Sumudaerji thrives. His smart movement and ability to switch angles will frustrate Borjas’s attempts to close distance and land significant strikes.

Sumudaerji’s recent win adds confidence as he looks to further solidify his place in the division. Expect Sumudaerji to outstrike and outlast Borjas en route to a unanimous decision victory at UFC Shanghai.

Why Kevin Borjas will win

Last Fight: (W) Ronaldo Rodriguez – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 (8 KO/TKO)

Kevin Borjas enters UFC Shanghai with strong finishing ability and pressure that can cause problems for Sumudaerji. Borjas’s aggressive style, combined with his power and volume, allows him to control the fight’s pace and push opponents against the cage. This creates opportunities for significant strikes and potential finishes.

While Sumudaerji is known for his high-volume striking and durability, Borjas’s ability to close distance quickly and mix up his attacks will disrupt Sumudaerji’s rhythm. Borjas’s power shots can change the course of the fight instantly, forcing Sumudaerji to fight more cautiously and potentially take risks. This dynamic could tilt the fight in Borjas’s favor.

Additionally, Borjas has demonstrated competent takedown defense and grappling skills, which will be key to neutralizing Sumudaerji’s pressure. By keeping the fight standing and pushing the pace, Borjas can minimize Sumudaerji’s effectiveness and impose his game plan.

Borjas’s recent win adds momentum and confidence as he aims to climb the ranks. Expect him to use relentless pressure and power striking to overwhelm Sumudaerji, securing either a late stoppage or a close decision victory at UFC Shanghai.

Final Sumudaerji-Kevin Borjas prediction & pick

The fight between Sumudaerji and Kevin Borjas at UFC Shanghai promises to be an exciting clash of styles. Sumudaerji is known for his high-volume striking and relentless pressure, constantly moving forward to keep opponents on the back foot. His durability and improved takedown defense make him a difficult opponent to finish, giving him an edge in longer fights.

Borjas, on the other hand, brings power and aggression to the cage. His ability to push the pace and deliver fight-changing shots creates danger for any opponent who leaves openings. Borjas will look to impose his will early and disrupt Sumudaerji’s rhythm with heavy strikes and pressure.

The key to this fight is likely whether Sumudaerji can weather the early storm and maintain his volume without getting caught by Borjas’s power. If he can, his conditioning and pressure will wear Borjas down over time.

Ultimately, this fight will be competitive and fast-paced, but Sumudaerji’s cardio and consistent output give him a slight edge. Expect him to earn a hard-fought unanimous decision victory at UFC Shanghai.

Final Sumudaerji-Kevin Borjas Prediction & Pick: Sumudaerji (-166), Over 2.5 Rounds (-270)