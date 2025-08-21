ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Shanghai: Johnny Walker versus Mingyang Zhang continues the prelims with a fight between Lone'er Kavanagh and Charles Johnson in the flyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Kavanagh-Johnson prediction and pick.

Lone’er Kavanagh (9-0) continues his undefeated streak after a unanimous decision win over Felipe dos Santos in March 2025. Before that, he secured a first-round KO against An Tuan Ho at Dana White’s Contender Series last August. Kavanagh brings momentum and technical precision into his matchup against Charles Johnson this weekend.

Charles Johnson (17-7) looks to rebound after a unanimous decision loss to Ramazan Temirov in March 2025. Prior to that, he earned a unanimous decision win over Sumudaerji in October 2024 and stopped Joshua Van with a third-round TKO in July. Johnson brings a well-rounded skill set into his bout with Lone’er Kavanagh this weekend.

Here are the UFC Shanghai Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Shanghai odds: Lone'er Kavanagh-Charles Johnson odds

Lone'er Kavanagh: -205

Charles Johnson: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: -395

Under 2.5 rounds: +280

Why Lone'er Kavanagh will win

Last Fight: (W) Felipe dos Santos – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Lone’er Kavanagh enters UFC Shanghai with an undefeated 9-0 record, bringing momentum and confidence into his matchup against Charles Johnson. Kavanagh’s well-rounded skill set and technical precision make him a difficult opponent for anyone, and his recent performances show a fighter on the rise who can adapt to different styles effectively.

Kavanagh’s striking is sharp and calculated, allowing him to control the distance and impose his pace. His ability to mix striking with timely takedowns will be key against Johnson, who prefers a more measured, technical approach. If Kavanagh can dictate the fight’s rhythm, he is likely to keep Johnson on the back foot.

Moreover, Kavanagh’s grappling defense is top-notch, limiting opponents’ chances to exploit his ground game. Johnson, while experienced, has faced challenges in dealing with aggressive and well-prepared fighters who pressure the pace early.

Mentally, Kavanagh’s undefeated streak gives him added confidence, whereas Johnson is coming off a recent loss that may affect his mindset. Kavanagh’s combination of striking precision, takedown ability, and mental edge makes him the favored contender.

Expect Lone’er Kavanagh to use his versatile skill set to control and outpoint Johnson, securing a hard-fought decision victory at UFC Shanghai.

Why Charles Johnson will win

Last Fight: (L) Ramazan Temirov – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 (6 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Charles Johnson’s experience and well-rounded skill set give him a clear edge over his opponent at UFC Shanghai. With a 17-7 record, Johnson has faced a variety of top-level competitors and shown resilience in tough fights. His ability to adapt mid-fight and capitalize on opponent mistakes makes him a dangerous foe for an undefeated prospect like Kavanagh.

Johnson’s striking volume and power can disrupt Kavanagh’s rhythm early, putting pressure on the younger fighter to respond. His knockout of Joshua Van in 2024 demonstrates his finishing capability and threat at range. If Johnson can keep the fight standing, he holds a significant tactical advantage.

Additionally, Johnson’s grappling and submission skills serve as an effective weapon to keep Kavanagh guessing. He has shown proficiency in mixing takedowns with striking, which can prevent Kavanagh from settling into a comfortable pace. Johnson’s ability to impose his will in all areas will likely frustrate Kavanagh’s game plan.

Johnson has bounced back from losses before, giving him the psychological toughness needed in high-stakes matchups. Expect him to employ pressure and experience, edging out a decision or finishing Kavanagh in the later rounds at UFC Shanghai.

Final Lone'er Kavanagh-Charles Johnson prediction & pick

The matchup between Lone’er Kavanagh and Charles Johnson at UFC Shanghai presents an intriguing battle between an undefeated rising prospect and an experienced veteran. Kavanagh, with a perfect 9-0 record, carries momentum and confidence into the cage. His well-rounded skill set, sharp striking, and excellent takedown defense make him a difficult opponent to crack, especially for someone like Johnson who tends to favor a measured, technical style.

On the other hand, Johnson’s experience and resilience cannot be overlooked. Holding a 17-7 record, he has faced a wide array of opponents and situations, equipping him with the ability to adjust and survive adversity. Johnson’s striking volume and finishing ability provide a dangerous threat if he can dictate distance and pace.

This fight will likely come down to whether Kavanagh can impose his pace and keep the fight on his terms, using his speed and versatility. If Johnson can slow the action and utilize his experience to control the fight’s rhythm, he could edge out a decision or force a late finish.

Overall, expect a competitive, tactical bout that leans slightly in favor of Kavanagh due to his momentum and defensive skills, resulting in a hard-fought decision victory.

Final Lone'er Kavanagh-Charles Johnson Prediction & Pick: Lone'er Kavanagh (-205), Over 2.5 Rounds (-395)