We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Shanghai as we take a look at the Featured Prelim bout taking place in the Lightweight (155) Division. Maheshate will represent China against Gauge Young of the United States in what should be an electric bout. Check the UFC odds for our Maheshate-Young prediction and pick.

Maheshate (10-4) comes into this fight with a 2-3 record under the UFC since 2022. He's looking for some continuity, dropping three of his last four fights including a unanimous loss to Nikolas Motta most recently. He'll look to impress his home fans as the slightest betting underdog. Maheshate stands six feet tall with a 71.5-inch reach.

Gauge Young (9-3) makes his second UFC appearance following a loss against Evan Elder during his debut. He's appeared on Dana White's Contender Series and couldn't land a win, so Young will be in a pressure spot here as the betting favorite seeking his first taste of victory. Young stands 5-foot-9 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Shanghai Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Shanghai Odds: Maheshate-Gauge Young Odds

Maheshate: +110

Gauge Young: -130

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Why Maheshate Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Nikolas Motta – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Maheshate fell once again during his last bout as he was simply outmatched during a frantic striking battle against Nikolas Motta. He's always embracing an exciting bout and despite being on the wrong end as of recently, we can always expect a wild and unpredictable performance from the young Chinese-born kickboxer.

While Maheshate is willing to deal all the punishment he can, his striking defense will need to see stern improvements if he wants a sustainable UFC run. Even throughout his wins he's been hurt on numerous occasions, so his corner would love to see a cleaner effort from a defensive standpoint. If he can avoid putting himself in unnecessary danger, he should be able to find the upset during this bout.

Maheshate could have the slight speed advantage in the striking and if he's smart, he'll be sure to mix his strikes to all three levels against a fighter that will bait the level switch on him as well. He's also faced the better competition up to this point, so don't overlook his experience as a slight edge in this one as well.

Why Gauge Young Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Evan Elder – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Gauge Young will have his back against the wall as he searches for his first UFC win in this fight. After receiving a second chance following his DWCS loss, Young went back to the regional scene to earn a win. After his last loss to Evan Elder during a back-and-forth war, he's still looking to officially prove himself in the eyes of the UFC matchmakers.

Despite his losses, Gauge Young has shown a solid ability to defend the takedowns and control the striking distance against better competition. His defense needs to improve as well, so if he decides to brawl with Maheshate, we could see both fighters throw caution to the wind in trying to earn a knockout. Still, Young has never been knocked out in his pro career and it doesn't seem as though his opponent here will pose a massive threat.

Young is still evolving on the ground, but his defensive wrestling puts him in a position to keep this fight on the feet where he's most comfortable. Given the betting line, oddsmakers are banking on his power advantage to be the deciding factor during the exchanges where both men land, but where Young is expected to have more impact.

Final Maheshate-Gauge Young Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap between two willing strikers to headline the Prelims. Maheshate, although the betting underdog, has more experience against UFC level competition and will be seen as a live dog throughout this fight. Gauge Young, on the other hand, is still looking to prove himself with his first UFC win.

While Gauge Young is the slight favorite here, I think his inexperience at this level is what's causing him to lose bouts he could have won. Pair that with the inconvenience of having to travel across the globe for this fight and the pressure could prove to be too much against a vet like Maheshate.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with Maheshate and the underdog value during this fight. While it's very close on paper, we're hoping the home crowd can lift the Chinese fighter in another exciting effort.

Final Maheshate-Gauge Young Prediction & Pick: Maheshate (+110)