Contender Series Week 2 continues with a fight between Manuel Exposito and Jose Delano in the featherweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Exposito-Delano prediction and pick.

Manuel Exposito (13-2) enters this matchup against Jose Delano with a strong recent run, featuring both unanimous decision wins and quick submission finishes. His last two fights include a guillotine choke submission and a dominant decision victory. He aims to continue his momentum and secure a UFC contract at Dana White’s Contender Series week 2.

Jose Delano (15-3) comes into his matchup against Manuel Exposito riding a strong run with key wins in Legacy Fighting Alliance. His last two fights include a first-round KO of Abu Muslim Alikhanov and a first-round rear-naked choke submission of Alan Villalba. He looks to leverage this dynamic skill set to secure a pivotal win and earn a UFC contract at Dana White’s Contender Series week 2.

Here are the Contender Series Week 2 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Manuel Exposito-Jose Delano Odds

Manuel Exposito: +320

Jose Delano: -410

Over 2.5 Rounds: +130

Under 2.5 Rounds: -166

Why Manuel Exposito will win

Last Fight: (W) Antonio Ramirez – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (3 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Manuel Exposito’s path to victory over Jose Delano on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series centers on his superior submission skills and relentless ground pressure. Exposito boasts a high finish rate via submissions, showcasing an ability to control fights on the mat and capitalize on opponents’ mistakes quickly.

While Delano is well-rounded with dangerous striking and submission threats, Exposito’s grappling pedigree—highlighted by multiple guillotine choke and rear-naked choke finishes—gives him a clear edge in ground exchanges. His ability to maintain top control and methodically dismantle opponents adds to his threat level.

Exposito’s experience fighting in competitive organizations has built his fight IQ and composure under pressure. He remains calm while applying consistent pressure, forcing opponents into defensive positions where he excels at finding submissions.

Though Delano can threaten from all areas, Exposito’s relentless grappling pace and submission hunting are likely to dictate the fight’s trajectory. He has the skill set to neutralize Delano’s striking and drag the fight to the ground, where he can dominate.

Ultimately, Exposito’s grappling dominance and submission expertise give him a strong chance to secure a finish and impress Dana White, earning a spot in the UFC.

Why Jose Delano will win

Last Fight: (W) Abu Muslim Alikhanov – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Jose Delano’s edge over Manuel Exposito on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series lies in his dynamic finishing ability and well-rounded skill set. Delano’s recent performances showcase a lethal combination of striking power and submission prowess, making him dangerous at all phases of the fight.

While Exposito is a strong grappler with solid pressure, Delano’s versatility and creativity give him multiple paths to victory. He can exploit openings with powerful counter-strikes or quick transitions to submissions, keeping Exposito guessing throughout the bout.

Delano’s experience fighting top competition in Legacy Fighting Alliance has built confidence and sharpened his fight IQ. His ability to control pace and adapt mid-fight allow him to manage moments of adversity without losing composure.

Though Exposito is resilient and skilled, Delano’s capacity to finish aggressively and capitalize on mistakes likely makes the difference. His well-rounded attack and fight-ending instincts suggest he will secure a late-round TKO or submission.

Ultimately, Delano’s blend of power, skill, and experience give him the edge to outclass Exposito and earn a UFC contract with a decisive performance on this pivotal Contender Series night.

Final Manuel Exposito-Jose Delano Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Jose Delano and Manuel Exposito on week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series will showcase two highly skilled featherweights with contrasting styles. Delano’s striking power and submission skills give him the versatility to threaten Exposito both standing and on the ground.

Delano’s ability to adapt mid-fight allows him to dictate the pace and keep opponents guessing. This flexibility may prove critical against Exposito, who relies heavily on consistent pressure and grappling.

Exposito is a dangerous submission artist with a strong ground game, but Delano’s wrestling defense and sharp striking will likely help him avoid prolonged ground exchanges. Delano’s quick counters can exploit openings when Exposito advances aggressively.

If Delano keeps the fight standing or uses effective takedown defense, he can unleash his dynamic striking combinations to wear down Exposito. His composure and fight IQ provide a solid foundation for controlling the bout’s ebb and flow.

Ultimately, Delano’s diverse skill set and fight-ending instincts point to a late-round finish or decision win. His ability to balance aggression with strategic control should secure him the victory and a coveted UFC contract on this pivotal night.

Final Manuel Exposito-Jose Delano Prediction & Pick: Jose Delano (-410), Over 2.5 Rounds (+130)